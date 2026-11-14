📢 New book revives story of Milwaukee aviation pioneer

A new book by UWM English professor Liam Callanan is shining a light on Lester Maitland, a Milwaukee native who was once nearly as famous as Charles Lindbergh.

In 1927, Maitland became the first person to fly from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. He was honored with parades and even a White House visit, but over time his story faded from public memory.

Callanan’s new book, “Stone Age Astronaut: The Astonishing Adventures of America’s Forgotten Flier,” brings Maitland’s life and achievements back into focus, with research help from two UWM student researchers.

You can read more about how Callanan uncovered Maitland’s story and wrote the book in an article by Sarah Vickery on the UWM College of Letters & Science website.