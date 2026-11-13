Milwaukee neighbors are sharing some handy free deals this week, from curbside finds to local services. Here are a few you can check out right now.

Free service: ES junk removal

What it is: Junk removal service offering help in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Junk removal service offering help in Location: Silver City, Milwaukee, WI (service area)

(service area) Details from poster: Name: ES junk removal Phone: 909-571-7045 Area: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items: Ceramic tile (large and small) and bird feeders

What it is: Mix of “new” ceramic tiles in different sizes plus bird feeders , all set out as a curb alert

Mix of in different sizes plus , all set out as a curb alert Condition: Marked as “new” for the tile; bird feeders condition not specified

Marked as for the tile; bird feeders condition not specified Pickup style: First-come, first-served at the curb

First-come, first-served at the curb Location: Corner of 101st & Washington, Rosehill, West Allis, WI

Timing note: Poster says garbage pickup is Friday morning , so items may be gone after that

Poster says , so items may be gone after that Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies move fast, so if something here looks useful, try to check the listing and pick it up as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.