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Milwaukee
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Milwaukee and West Allis
9 days ago
Milwaukee neighbors are sharing some handy free deals this week, from curbside finds to local services. Here are a few you can check out right now.
ES junk removal
Free service: ES junk removal
- What it is: Junk removal service offering help in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Location: Silver City, Milwaukee, WI (service area)
- Details from poster:
- Name: ES junk removal
- Phone: 909-571-7045
- Area: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
“New” Large/Small Ceramic Tile & Bird Feeders - curb alert
Free items: Ceramic tile (large and small) and bird feeders
- What it is: Mix of “new” ceramic tiles in different sizes plus bird feeders, all set out as a curb alert
- Condition: Marked as “new” for the tile; bird feeders condition not specified
- Pickup style: First-come, first-served at the curb
- Location: Corner of 101st & Washington, Rosehill, West Allis, WI
- Timing note: Poster says garbage pickup is Friday morning, so items may be gone after that
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Freebies move fast, so if something here looks useful, try to check the listing and pick it up as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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