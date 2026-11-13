Milwaukee has some solid public safety roles open right now, from hospital communications to steady security shifts. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you want stable hours or a side gig.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Milwaukee, WI (East Side)

Type: Full Time

Pay: $24.84/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Unarmed patrol role at a manufacturing/industrial site with daytime, weekday hours only. Best fit if you’re 21+ with 3+ years in security, law enforcement, military, or a degree, and want steady pay, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Milwaukee, WI (Downtown)

Type: Part Time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Unarmed security at a utilities-related location, great if you want weekend overnights to stack extra income. Must be 18+, comfortable doing patrols, writing reports, and providing calm, professional customer service.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part Time

Pay: Not listed

Hospital-based role running phone, paging, alarms, and emergency hotlines. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong phone skills, can sit most of the day, and stay calm while handling urgent and emergency calls.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different shifts or locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.