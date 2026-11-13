Milwaukee’s research scene is busy right now, from big academic labs to new AI health projects. If you’re into data, grants, or public health, there are a couple of solid options to check out.

Employer: Alignerr

Alignerr Location: Remote (listed under Milwaukee, WI)

(listed under Milwaukee, WI) Type: Hourly Contract , 10–40 hours/week

, Salary: Not listed

Help train cutting‑edge AI models to better understand population health data. You’ll review AI‑generated analyses, flag errors, and give structured feedback on trends, disparities, and public health strategies — all on a fully remote, flexible schedule.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Support life‑saving biomedical research by managing grant submissions and pre‑award processes for MCW investigators. This role is great if you have 5+ years of grants or research admin experience and want strong benefits, stable hours, and a big impact behind the scenes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — you’ll often find related roles on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.