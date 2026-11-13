Milwaukee’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with strong options in both private practice and mission-driven work. Here are several solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Clausen Miller P.C.

Clausen Miller P.C. Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid or fully remote, depending on applicant location)

(Hybrid or fully remote, depending on applicant location) Salary: $105,000–$130,000+ DOE

Type: Full-time, benefit eligible

Defense-side role for attorneys with 2+ years in general casualty, employment law, construction litigation, and/or professional liability. Offers a competitive salary, strong benefits (401(k), medical/dental/vision, company-paid disability and life insurance, vacation), and the option for hybrid or fully remote work if you’re licensed in Wisconsin (IL/IN a plus).

Employer: Lockheed Martin (Derco line of business)

(Derco line of business) Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid; role can also be based in several other LM locations)

(hybrid; role can also be based in several other LM locations) Salary: $89,100–$165,500

Type: Full-time

Senior export compliance role for someone with deep knowledge of ITAR, EAR, OFAC, CBP and related regulations. You’ll be the primary licensing point of contact, drafting and managing export licenses and agreements, advising teams, running trainings, and handling self-assessments. Comes with Lockheed’s robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, flexible schedules, and more).

Employer: International Institute of Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI (in person)

(in person) Salary: $70,000–$85,000

Type: Full-time, exempt

Impact-focused immigration law role serving immigrants and refugees on asylum, family petitions, humanitarian relief, DACA, and more. You’ll handle your own caseload, appear before USCIS and immigration court, and join a mission-driven nonprofit with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and strong training and development support.

If any of these speak to you, save the links, polish your resume, and apply soon—good legal roles in Milwaukee tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.