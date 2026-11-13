Milwaukee’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to college-level support. Here are several roles where you can help students learn and grow.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Location: Milwaukee, WI (UWM campus)

(UWM campus) Type: Full-time, Academic Staff

Salary: $49,000–$52,000 , commensurate with experience

, commensurate with experience Deadline: 12/13/2026, 11:59 pm

You’ll lead and improve new student orientation and transition programs, from in‑person events to online content and data reporting. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, enjoy working with diverse students, and like planning programs and collaborating across campus.

Employer: Acelero Learning

Location: Milwaukee, WI – Woodland Center

Type: Part-time, On Call

Pay: $15.96/hour + comprehensive benefits package

Start: Fall 2026

Step into classrooms as needed to support Head Start preschoolers and their families. Good for someone with a high school diploma or higher, strong communication skills, and a passion for early childhood who wants flexible hours and solid benefits.

Employer: Acelero Learning

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39,404.83/year

Start: Winter 2026

Teach infants and toddlers in a structured Early Head Start classroom, using a set curriculum and doing child assessments. Best for candidates with an Infant/Toddler CDA or degree in Early Childhood or related field (or willing to earn CDA within a year) who want strong benefits and professional development.

Employer: Right At School

Location: Woodlands School – Bluemound Campus, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time (school year)

Pay: $15–$18/hour , based on experience/education

, based on experience/education Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~2:00 pm–6:00 pm, follows 2025–2026 school calendar

Run after-school programs with academic support, fitness, and enrichment for kids under 13. Ideal if you have 1+ year childcare experience, a high school diploma/GED, and meet Wisconsin childcare requirements, and want steady afternoon hours plus access to benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.