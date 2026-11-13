Milwaukee’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from data centers and power systems to tools and structural design. Here are several solid roles across experience levels, many with six-figure potential.

Employer: Lochinvar, LLC (A. O. Smith)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role testing residential and commercial water heaters. You’ll build fixtures, run tests, collect data, and work closely with design engineers—great if you like both wrenches and spreadsheets.

Employer: Global Power Components

Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Help design and improve production lines for switchboards and other electrical assemblies. Ideal if you enjoy time studies, line balancing, Lean/Kaizen, and being on the shop floor.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. location / near a Jacobs office (includes Milwaukee market)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $132,900 – $182,700 base

Lead site selection and due diligence for large data centers and advanced manufacturing projects. PE and 15+ years’ experience required; you’ll own feasibility studies, risk assessments, and high-level client recommendations.

Employer: Hallmark Global Solutions Ltd

Location: Wauwatosa, WI (onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level design role (about 4–8 years) focused on Creo surfacing, plastics, sheet metal, and castings for automotive components. Good fit if you’re strong in GD&T and end-to-end part/assembly design.

Employer: HDR

Location: Milwaukee / Madison, WI or Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Minnesota range listed $85,620 – $121,800 (WI likely similar)

Design and model transmission lines using tools like PLS-CADD, and mentor junior staff. Great if you’re a PE with power market experience and want to grow in an employee-owned firm.

Employer: STS Technical Services

Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical lead (12+ years) for structural and thermal design of electrical power distribution enclosures. Heavy on FEA (ANSYS), thermal modeling, and guiding designs through testing and certification.

Employer: HV Talent Group (recruiting for a specialty structural firm)

Location: Milwaukee Metro / Menomonee Falls, WI (primarily onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000 base + project/sales bonus

Early-career role (0–3 years) blending architecture and structural engineering. You’ll help turn glass and steel concepts into buildable designs and work directly with architects from day one.

Employer: SOLV Energy

Location: Milwaukee-based with heavy travel

Type: Full-time, partial remote

Salary: $161,767 – $215,151

Lead electrical scopes on utility-scale solar, storage, and substation projects nationwide. Best for someone with deep electrical construction experience (ideally 15+ years) and strong field leadership skills.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: San Antonio, TX (relocation offered from Milwaukee)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000

Onsite IE role focused on line design, standard work, and Lean improvements in a manufacturing plant. Requires 3+ years’ IE experience and bilingual English/Spanish.

Employer: Langan Engineering and Environmental Services

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 100% field

Salary: Not listed

Field-heavy role logging borings and test pits, inspecting foundations and earthwork, and handling vibration monitoring. Good for someone who likes being on job sites more than at a desk.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mechanical design role focused on cost reduction and performance for existing power tools. You’ll own designs from concept to production and work with global plants; 2+ years’ experience and 3D CAD/FEA skills needed.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Milwaukee, WI or several other U.S. offices

Type: Full-time, flexible/hybrid

Salary: $131,000 – $182,000

Senior CFD role leading airflow and thermal simulations for mission-critical data centers. Great if you have 7+ years of CFD experience and want to mentor others and shape modeling standards.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Milwaukee, WI or other WSP offices (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,000 – $182,000

Lead electrical designs for large data centers—medium voltage, UPS, generators, and more. PE and 7+ years’ experience needed; you’ll also mentor engineers and help with proposals and client work.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Milwaukee, WI or other WSP offices

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $135,000

Mid-level electrical role designing critical power systems for data centers. You’ll work with Revit and analysis tools, support short-circuit/arc-flash studies, and grow toward leading complex projects.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Milwaukee, WI or other WSP offices

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $135,000

Very similar to the role above: design and analyze electrical systems for high-performing data centers, collaborate with multi-discipline teams, and support site surveys and construction.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—engineering roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.