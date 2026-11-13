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🏗️ Milwaukee Engineering Roles with Multiple $130K+ Openings
Milwaukee’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from data centers and power systems to tools and structural design. Here are several solid roles across experience levels, many with six-figure potential.
Lab Engineer – Mechanical
Employer: Lochinvar, LLC (A. O. Smith)
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on lab role testing residential and commercial water heaters. You’ll build fixtures, run tests, collect data, and work closely with design engineers—great if you like both wrenches and spreadsheets.
Industrial Engineer – Electrical Equipment
Employer: Global Power Components
Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Salary: Not listed
Help design and improve production lines for switchboards and other electrical assemblies. Ideal if you enjoy time studies, line balancing, Lean/Kaizen, and being on the shop floor.
Sr Civil Engineer (Due Diligence) – Data Centers
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Any U.S. location / near a Jacobs office (includes Milwaukee market)
Type: Full-time, hybrid
Salary: $132,900 – $182,700 base
Lead site selection and due diligence for large data centers and advanced manufacturing projects. PE and 15+ years’ experience required; you’ll own feasibility studies, risk assessments, and high-level client recommendations.
Creo Mechanical Engineer – Automotive
Employer: Hallmark Global Solutions Ltd
Location: Wauwatosa, WI (onsite)
Type: Contract
Salary: Not listed
Mid-level design role (about 4–8 years) focused on Creo surfacing, plastics, sheet metal, and castings for automotive components. Good fit if you’re strong in GD&T and end-to-end part/assembly design.
Transmission Project Engineer
Employer: HDR
Location: Milwaukee / Madison, WI or Saint Louis Park, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Minnesota range listed $85,620 – $121,800 (WI likely similar)
Design and model transmission lines using tools like PLS-CADD, and mentor junior staff. Great if you’re a PE with power market experience and want to grow in an employee-owned firm.
Principal Mechanical Design Engineer – Electrical Enclosures
Employer: STS Technical Services
Location: Milwaukee, WI (onsite, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time, direct hire
Salary: Not listed
Senior technical lead (12+ years) for structural and thermal design of electrical power distribution enclosures. Heavy on FEA (ANSYS), thermal modeling, and guiding designs through testing and certification.
Preconstruction / Structural Design Engineer (Entry Level)
Employer: HV Talent Group (recruiting for a specialty structural firm)
Location: Milwaukee Metro / Menomonee Falls, WI (primarily onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000 – $85,000 base + project/sales bonus
Early-career role (0–3 years) blending architecture and structural engineering. You’ll help turn glass and steel concepts into buildable designs and work directly with architects from day one.
Electrical Operations Superintendent – Solar
Employer: SOLV Energy
Location: Milwaukee-based with heavy travel
Type: Full-time, partial remote
Salary: $161,767 – $215,151
Lead electrical scopes on utility-scale solar, storage, and substation projects nationwide. Best for someone with deep electrical construction experience (ideally 15+ years) and strong field leadership skills.
Industrial Engineer (Relocation to Texas)
Employer: Johnson Controls
Location: San Antonio, TX (relocation offered from Milwaukee)
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: $90,000 – $125,000
Onsite IE role focused on line design, standard work, and Lean improvements in a manufacturing plant. Requires 3+ years’ IE experience and bilingual English/Spanish.
Geotechnical Field Technician
Employer: Langan Engineering and Environmental Services
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, 100% field
Salary: Not listed
Field-heavy role logging borings and test pits, inspecting foundations and earthwork, and handling vibration monitoring. Good for someone who likes being on job sites more than at a desk.
Design Engineer II – Power Tools Value Engineering
Employer: Milwaukee Tool
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Mechanical design role focused on cost reduction and performance for existing power tools. You’ll own designs from concept to production and work with global plants; 2+ years’ experience and 3D CAD/FEA skills needed.
Lead CFD Analyst – Data Centers
Employer: WSP USA
Location: Milwaukee, WI or several other U.S. offices
Type: Full-time, flexible/hybrid
Salary: $131,000 – $182,000
Senior CFD role leading airflow and thermal simulations for mission-critical data centers. Great if you have 7+ years of CFD experience and want to mentor others and shape modeling standards.
Data Center Electrical Engineer, Lead Consultant
Employer: WSP USA
Location: Milwaukee, WI or other WSP offices (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $131,000 – $182,000
Lead electrical designs for large data centers—medium voltage, UPS, generators, and more. PE and 7+ years’ experience needed; you’ll also mentor engineers and help with proposals and client work.
Electrical Engineer – Mission Critical/Data Center
Employer: WSP USA
Location: Milwaukee, WI or other WSP offices
Type: Full-time
Salary: $97,000 – $135,000
Mid-level electrical role designing critical power systems for data centers. You’ll work with Revit and analysis tools, support short-circuit/arc-flash studies, and grow toward leading complex projects.
Data Center Electrical Engineer, Consultant
Employer: WSP USA
Location: Milwaukee, WI or other WSP offices
Type: Full-time
Salary: $97,000 – $135,000
Very similar to the role above: design and analyze electrical systems for high-performing data centers, collaborate with multi-discipline teams, and support site surveys and construction.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—engineering roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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