🍽️ Milwaukee Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Milwaukee’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—great time to jump into restaurant or hotel work. Here are several solid roles with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Marcus Hotels & Resorts (The Pfister Hotel)

Marcus Hotels & Resorts (The Pfister Hotel) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Salary: $25.08/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly

Lead pastry production at Milwaukee’s iconic luxury hotel—think breads, desserts, chocolate work, and special events. Comes with strong benefits, hotel/restaurant discounts, and a free meal every shift.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Salary: $11–$16/hour starting , plus annual review

, plus annual review Type: Full-time

Run shifts, lead the crew, and keep service fast and friendly. Includes paid vacation, free meals on shift, telehealth, and access to medical, dental, and vision for full-time staff.

Employer: Marcus Hotels & Resorts – Hilton Milwaukee

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Salary: $50K–$55K/year

Type: Full-time, salaried

Oversee housekeeping at the newly renovated Hilton Milwaukee, the city’s largest hotel. You’ll lead the team, set cleanliness standards, and enjoy perks like free parking, free meals, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Note: This role is also listed via Hilton on Indeed; it’s the same position, so it’s included only once here.

Employer: NCG Hospitality – The Trade Hotel

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Salary: $18–$20/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time

Prep and cook for banquets at a newer downtown hotel, with a focus on presentation and consistency. Offers career growth across multiple hotels, same-day pay options, and solid health and financial benefits.

Employer: Rileys Sandwich Company / Rileys Social House

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Salary: $24–$28/hour (with tips)

(with tips) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Dog-lovers’ dream: serve drinks and food in a dog-centric social house. Weekend availability and at least 3 shifts/week needed; paid training, flexible schedule, and employee discounts included.

Employer: PiE Inc. (Palomino, Honeypie Cafe, Honeypie Bakeshop, Comet Cafe)

(Palomino, Honeypie Cafe, Honeypie Bakeshop, Comet Cafe) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Salary: $19–$22/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Cook scratch-made comfort food for beloved local spots with set schedules and a team-focused kitchen. Includes 401(k) with match, yoga/HITT membership, and company-wide discounts.

Employer: Levy (Fiserv Forum)

(Fiserv Forum) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Salary: $19.45/hour

Type: Part-time, event-based, union

Work Bucks and Marquette games and other events serving fans at Fiserv Forum. Event-based shifts, early wage access, and employee discounts make this great if you like flexible, high-energy work.

Employer: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Salary: $13–$16/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Keep a busy scratch kitchen running smoothly while learning the back-of-house ropes. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and a tight-knit, local team vibe.

Employer: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

Location: Milwaukee, WI 53202

Salary: $16–$20/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Cook upscale, scratch dishes in a small, collaborative kitchen where you can help with specials and grow your skills. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), and employee discounts.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Milwaukee spots tend to hire fast when they find the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.