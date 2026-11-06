💰 Milwaukee Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings

Milwaukee’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level tax gigs to six-figure leadership roles. If you’re anywhere on the accounting or finance ladder, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt

Jackson Hewitt Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

This is a flexible, entry-level tax role where you’ll interview clients, prepare returns, and get paid training in tax prep. Great if you want a side gig or to break into tax with lots of customer interaction.

Employer: PwC

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large Oracle EPM projects around budgeting, forecasting, and consolidation for major clients. Ideal for someone with 7+ years of Oracle finance consulting who wants high-impact work and big-firm benefits.

Employer: BMO U.S.

Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid, 3 days in office ; also supports Chicago/CA)

(hybrid, ; also supports Chicago/CA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $220,000 (Chicago range)

Own audits focused on AI, GenAI, and LLMs, checking governance, Responsible AI, and risk controls. Great fit if you have 7+ years audit/risk, strong AI knowledge, and want to sit at the cutting edge of finance + technology.

Employer: Johnson Financial Group

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Advise high-net-worth clients on investments, tax and estate planning, and overall wealth strategy with a relationship-first, local focus. Best for experienced planners (5+ years) with Series 65/66 and a passion for community networking.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Location: Remote, based from Milwaukee WI (firm-wide role)

(firm-wide role) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Varies by state (examples: $108,000–$210,000 in IL, $116,000–$220,000 in WA)

Lead the firm-wide billing department for a large law firm—strategy, process improvement, tech/AI tools, and team leadership. Great for someone with 7+ years billing management who wants a high-impact, fully remote leadership role.

Employer: The Equitable Bank

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00, some overtime)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30–5:00, some overtime) Salary: Not listed

Handle commercial loan applications from intake through closing, coordinate with lenders and attorneys, and support renewals and servicing. Good match if you have 2+ years commercial loan processing and like detailed, deadline-driven work.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)

(hybrid, ~3 days onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Partner with commercial leaders on forecasting, performance analysis, and strategic planning in a global manufacturing company. Designed for someone with 5+ years in FP&A/commercial finance who enjoys turning data into clear business actions.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for client)

Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed

Run day-to-day sales & use tax and other indirect tax compliance, manage tax software, and work with other teams to get tax right on quotes and invoices. Great if you have 2–3 years accounting/tax and at least a year in indirect tax.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for client)

Location: Milwaukee, WI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed

Support SEC reporting, complex GAAP research, and new standard implementation for a public company. Best for a CPA with 5+ years (public or public-company experience) who likes technical accounting and policy work.

Employer: Exact Metrology / In-Place Machining

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Handle project-based billing for large jobs, review vendor invoices and expenses, and keep billing records clean and organized. Good step for someone with an Associate’s in Accounting and 1–2 years billing or bookkeeping.

Employer: Associated Bank

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,100 – $123,600 per year (base; plus potential incentives)

Underwrite and monitor Middle Market and Corporate credits, manage portfolio risk, and partner with Relationship Managers on growth. Ideal for someone with 2+ years commercial/corporate banking and strong credit skills.

Employer: Not listed (small physician office)

Not listed (small physician office) Location: Milwaukee/Wauwatosa, WI – Mayfair Clinic, in-person

– Mayfair Clinic, in-person Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Full-time, Mon–Fri Salary: Not listed

Run insurance billing, payment posting, A/R follow-up, and front-office support in a multi-specialty clinic. Great if you have 3+ years medical office billing and want a steady weekday schedule.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.