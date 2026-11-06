🔧 Milwaukee building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Milwaukee’s building and maintenance scene is busy right now—good mix of union HVAC, entry-level cleaning, and solid tech roles. Here are several local openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Materion Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~1:00–9:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Work on machinery, building systems, and grounds (including lawn and snow). Great fit if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience and like hands-on mechanical, minor electrical, plumbing, and fabrication work.

Employer: Coury Hospitality (Hotel Metro, Autograph Collection)

Location: Downtown Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Boutique hotel role keeping guest rooms and public spaces in top shape—carpentry, painting, plumbing, electrical, and preventive maintenance. Good for someone who likes fast-paced work, guest interaction, and cross-team teamwork.

Employer: Coury Hospitality (Hotel Metro, Autograph Collection)

Location: Downtown Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core role as above, posted on Indeed—use this link if you prefer applying via Indeed. Focus is on guest-ready rooms, preventive maintenance, and safe operation of hotel systems and equipment.

Employer: Another One Sweeps the Dust

Location: Milwaukee & Waukesha Counties, WI

Type: Full-time or Part-time (independent cleaner setup)

Pay: $25–$35+ per cleaning hour

You choose your schedule, areas, and types of cleanings; company handles marketing, scheduling, and billing. Best for cleaners with 1+ year paid residential experience, their own supplies, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Another One Sweeps the Dust

Location: Condados de Milwaukee y Waukesha, WI

Tipo: Tiempo completo o medio tiempo

Pago: $25–$35+ por hora de limpieza

Rol muy similar al anterior, pero en español. Tú eliges horario, zonas y tipos de limpieza; la empresa maneja clientes y cobros. Requiere mínimo 1 año de experiencia pagada en limpieza residencial, transporte confiable y tus propios suministros.

Employer: MahlerClean

Location: Milwaukee – Prospect Ave

Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri, 5:30–8:30pm)

Pay: $15/hour

Simple, steady evening cleaning: vacuuming, trash, dusting, floors, restrooms, disinfecting. Good side job if you have reliable transportation and can lift up to 25–50 lbs.

Employer: MahlerClean

Location: Milwaukee – Good Hope Rd

Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri, 1.5 hrs after 5:30pm)

Pay: $17/hour

Very short nightly shift with standard office cleaning tasks. Nice fit if you want a quick, consistent evening gig with light physical work.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.71–$65.12/hour (hourly, no commission)

Senior-level controls role doing commissioning, programming, graphics, troubleshooting, and service on customer sites. Good for techs with ~7+ years HVAC/controls experience, strong DDC knowledge, and a clean driving record.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.71–$65.12/hour

Duplicate senior posting with similar duties and requirements—use whichever Trane link works best for you. Benefits start day one and include health, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.09–$54.26/hour

Mid-level controls tech role commissioning and servicing Trane control systems at customer sites. A fit if you have 3–5 years HVAC/controls experience, are comfortable with laptops/tablets, and like field work.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.09–$54.26/hour

Same core role as the posting above, described in French plus English. Another path to apply if that language is easier for you.

Employer: Peak Management (MI)

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Harbor Pointe & 2nd property, 600+ units)

Type: Full-time, on-call rotation

Salary: Not listed, sign-on bonus mentioned

Lead the maintenance team across two large properties, with hands-on HVAC, electronic troubleshooting, and equipment maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, life, PTO (including your birthday), and 401(k) with employer match.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, first shift, entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Great starter role in commercial real estate maintenance—preventive work, basic repairs, inspections, and system checks with room to learn and grow. Requires HS diploma/GED or trade school and ability to lift 50+ lbs.

Employer: Yeshiva Elementary School of Milwaukee

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time (4–6 hrs per scheduled day; Sundays & legal holiday mornings required)

Pay: $21/hour

Mix of cleaning, light repairs, room setups, and event support in a school setting. Good if you like varied tasks, working around kids and staff, and can handle lifting/moving furniture.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, union (Local 601 Steamfitters & Refrigeration)

Pay: $31.64/hour (per CBA)

Field role installing, servicing, and troubleshooting heavy commercial/industrial HVAC equipment, with factory training through their Service Technical Academy. Ideal if you’re familiar with HVAC, have a valid driver’s license, and are willing to join Local 601.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—maintenance skills transfer well, and many employers here are open to training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.