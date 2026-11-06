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🔧 Milwaukee building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Milwaukee’s building and maintenance scene is busy right now—good mix of union HVAC, entry-level cleaning, and solid tech roles. Here are several local openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Maintenance Technician I (2nd Shift)
Employer: Materion Corporation
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~1:00–9:30pm)
Salary: Not listed
Work on machinery, building systems, and grounds (including lawn and snow). Great fit if you have 2+ years of maintenance experience and like hands-on mechanical, minor electrical, plumbing, and fabrication work.
Maintenance Technician – Hotel Metro
Employer: Coury Hospitality (Hotel Metro, Autograph Collection)
Location: Downtown Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Boutique hotel role keeping guest rooms and public spaces in top shape—carpentry, painting, plumbing, electrical, and preventive maintenance. Good for someone who likes fast-paced work, guest interaction, and cross-team teamwork.
Maintenance Technician – Hotel Metro
Employer: Coury Hospitality (Hotel Metro, Autograph Collection)
Location: Downtown Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Same core role as above, posted on Indeed—use this link if you prefer applying via Indeed. Focus is on guest-ready rooms, preventive maintenance, and safe operation of hotel systems and equipment.
Professional Residential Cleaning Specialist
Employer: Another One Sweeps the Dust
Location: Milwaukee & Waukesha Counties, WI
Type: Full-time or Part-time (independent cleaner setup)
Pay: $25–$35+ per cleaning hour
You choose your schedule, areas, and types of cleanings; company handles marketing, scheduling, and billing. Best for cleaners with 1+ year paid residential experience, their own supplies, and reliable transportation.
Profesional Especialista en Limpieza Residencial
Employer: Another One Sweeps the Dust
Location: Condados de Milwaukee y Waukesha, WI
Tipo: Tiempo completo o medio tiempo
Pago: $25–$35+ por hora de limpieza
Rol muy similar al anterior, pero en español. Tú eliges horario, zonas y tipos de limpieza; la empresa maneja clientes y cobros. Requiere mínimo 1 año de experiencia pagada en limpieza residencial, transporte confiable y tus propios suministros.
Cleaner PT | 5:30pm–8:30pm | $15/hr
Employer: MahlerClean
Location: Milwaukee – Prospect Ave
Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri, 5:30–8:30pm)
Pay: $15/hour
Simple, steady evening cleaning: vacuuming, trash, dusting, floors, restrooms, disinfecting. Good side job if you have reliable transportation and can lift up to 25–50 lbs.
Cleaner PT | 1.5 hrs/night | $17/hr
Employer: MahlerClean
Location: Milwaukee – Good Hope Rd
Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri, 1.5 hrs after 5:30pm)
Pay: $17/hour
Very short nightly shift with standard office cleaning tasks. Nice fit if you want a quick, consistent evening gig with light physical work.
Sr. HVAC Controls Technician
Employer: Trane Technologies
Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.71–$65.12/hour (hourly, no commission)
Senior-level controls role doing commissioning, programming, graphics, troubleshooting, and service on customer sites. Good for techs with ~7+ years HVAC/controls experience, strong DDC knowledge, and a clean driving record.
Sr. HVAC Controls Technician
Employer: Trane Technologies
Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.71–$65.12/hour
Duplicate senior posting with similar duties and requirements—use whichever Trane link works best for you. Benefits start day one and include health, PTO, and 401(k) match.
HVAC Controls Technician
Employer: Trane Technologies
Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.09–$54.26/hour
Mid-level controls tech role commissioning and servicing Trane control systems at customer sites. A fit if you have 3–5 years HVAC/controls experience, are comfortable with laptops/tablets, and like field work.
HVAC Controls Technician
Employer: Trane Technologies
Location: Milwaukee, WI (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.09–$54.26/hour
Same core role as the posting above, described in French plus English. Another path to apply if that language is easier for you.
Maintenance Supervisor – Harbor Pointe Apartments
Employer: Peak Management (MI)
Location: Milwaukee, WI (Harbor Pointe & 2nd property, 600+ units)
Type: Full-time, on-call rotation
Salary: Not listed, sign-on bonus mentioned
Lead the maintenance team across two large properties, with hands-on HVAC, electronic troubleshooting, and equipment maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, life, PTO (including your birthday), and 401(k) with employer match.
Maintenance Technician
Employer: CBRE
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, first shift, entry-level
Salary: Not listed
Great starter role in commercial real estate maintenance—preventive work, basic repairs, inspections, and system checks with room to learn and grow. Requires HS diploma/GED or trade school and ability to lift 50+ lbs.
Maintenance & Janitorial Associate
Employer: Yeshiva Elementary School of Milwaukee
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Part-time (4–6 hrs per scheduled day; Sundays & legal holiday mornings required)
Pay: $21/hour
Mix of cleaning, light repairs, room setups, and event support in a school setting. Good if you like varied tasks, working around kids and staff, and can handle lifting/moving furniture.
HVAC Truck Based Tradesman (Union)
Employer: Johnson Controls
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, union (Local 601 Steamfitters & Refrigeration)
Pay: $31.64/hour (per CBA)
Field role installing, servicing, and troubleshooting heavy commercial/industrial HVAC equipment, with factory training through their Service Technical Academy. Ideal if you’re familiar with HVAC, have a valid driver’s license, and are willing to join Local 601.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—maintenance skills transfer well, and many employers here are open to training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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