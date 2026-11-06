🎓 Milwaukee Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Milwaukee has some solid education openings right now, from early childhood to adult learning and summer mentoring. If you like helping people learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Acelero Learning

Acelero Learning Location: Milwaukee, WI – Woodland site

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39,655/year + comprehensive benefits

Start: Winter 2026

Work with infants and toddlers (0–3) in a mission-driven Early Head Start classroom. You’ll use a set curriculum, do child assessments, and get strong support, 5 weeks of PTO in year one, 401(k) match, and lots of professional development.

Employer: Not listed (Milwaukee education setting)

Not listed (Milwaukee education setting) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: In-person, likely full/part-time classroom role

In-person, likely Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Lead a classroom for young learners, including students with disabilities and developmental needs. You’ll design lessons, manage behavior supports, work closely with families, and collaborate with therapists and other professionals.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Design and improve training for healthcare staff, from e-learning to virtual classes. This role fits someone with 5+ years in adult education/instructional design, strong tech skills (Storyline/Captivate, multimedia), and interest in Epic certifications.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time, 7-week summer role

Support a six-week summer program for Milwaukee high school students interested in medicine and health sciences. Ideal for MCW med students with at least one year completed who enjoy teaching, leading activities, and helping diverse youth explore health careers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.