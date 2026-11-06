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Milwaukee
🛒 Milwaukee Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Milwaukee’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of options from art stores to auto parts to call centers. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Retail Store Assistant Manager – Blick Art Materials
- Employer: Blick Art Materials
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$22/hour + sales incentives
Lead a creative retail team, support local artists, and help run store operations from sales goals to inventory and custom framing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) & profit sharing, bonuses, PTO, parental leave, and employee discount.
Overnight Grocery Team Member (Stocker/Inventory/Receiving) – Whole Foods Market
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Pay: $18.00–$25.40/hour, based on experience
Work overnight stocking and receiving while keeping shelves full and the store clean. Includes store discount, PTO, and a wide Whole Benefits package for eligible team members.
Dry Goods Sales Associate
- Employer: Dry Goods USA
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
Help shoppers build outfits, hit personal sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers competitive pay, big merchandise discount, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), no extended holiday hours, and strong promotion-from-within culture.
Relationship Banker II (Bilingual) – Tri City National Bank
- Employer: Tri City National Bank
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00–$30.00/hour, depending on experience
Serve as a trusted banking contact handling transactions, answering account questions, and building customer relationships, with some leadership and training duties. Benefits start the 1st of the month after hire, with 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, and paid vacation for full-time.
Specialist – Golf – DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
Use your golf knowledge to fit athletes with the right gear, drive sales, and help train teammates in your area. Great fit if you love sports and want a customer-facing retail role with growth potential.
Events Assistant (Immediate Start) – Park Core Group
- Employer: Park Core Group
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Not listed (likely event-based/part-time)
Help with parking setup, traffic flow, and guest directions at major events. Good for energetic people who like fast-paced, outdoor work and flexible event schedules.
Medical Scheduler – Call Center Scheduler
- Employer: Not listed (medical practice – OIW|SP)
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time (implied)
Answer patient calls, schedule appointments, verify insurance, and handle pre-registration in a busy call center. Ideal if you have 1–5 years in medical scheduling or call center work and want to stay in healthcare without bedside duties.
Customer Service Representative – Audi North Shore
- Employer: Audi North Shore
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
Generate sales appointments, respond to internet and phone leads, and keep the CRM updated for a luxury auto dealership. Offers hourly pay + incentives, paid training, health/dental/vision, PTO, and holidays.
Part Sales Manager – Part Time – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Part-time
Lead sales and team members, manage inventory, and deliver “WOW” customer service in an auto parts store. Includes competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision options, and strong growth paths, even for part-time.
Grocery Store Clerk and Order Puller – Indian Groceries & Spices
- Employer: Indian Groceries & Spices
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour
Help customers in-store, pull online orders, run the register, and keep shelves stocked in a specialty grocery shop. Great if you know (or want to learn) Indian grocery products and like a busy, hands-on role.
Customer Service Representative – Parking – Park Core Group
- Employer: Park Core Group
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Not listed
Support daily parking operations by answering guest questions, giving directions, and monitoring parking areas. Good match if you’re calm, polite, and like helping people face-to-face.
Customer Support Specialist – Materion
- Employer: Materion
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
Handle quotes, orders, delivery updates, and escalations for assigned accounts, working closely with sales, engineering, and manufacturing. Best for someone with 3+ years customer service and some technical or B2B background who likes detail-heavy work.
Warranty and Resolution Specialist – John M. Ellsworth Company
- Employer: John M. Ellsworth Co., Inc. (JME)
- Location: Milwaukee, WI 53224
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour
Investigate returns and warranty claims, coordinate with customers and suppliers, and process credits and shipping fixes. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and paid time off; requires 3 years customer resolution experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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