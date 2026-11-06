🛒 Milwaukee Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Milwaukee’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now—lots of options from art stores to auto parts to call centers. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Blick Art Materials

Blick Art Materials Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$22/hour + sales incentives

Lead a creative retail team, support local artists, and help run store operations from sales goals to inventory and custom framing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) & profit sharing, bonuses, PTO, parental leave, and employee discount.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: $18.00–$25.40/hour, based on experience

Work overnight stocking and receiving while keeping shelves full and the store clean. Includes store discount, PTO, and a wide Whole Benefits package for eligible team members.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Help shoppers build outfits, hit personal sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers competitive pay, big merchandise discount, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), no extended holiday hours, and strong promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Tri City National Bank

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$30.00/hour, depending on experience

Serve as a trusted banking contact handling transactions, answering account questions, and building customer relationships, with some leadership and training duties. Benefits start the 1st of the month after hire, with 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, and paid vacation for full-time.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Use your golf knowledge to fit athletes with the right gear, drive sales, and help train teammates in your area. Great fit if you love sports and want a customer-facing retail role with growth potential.

Employer: Park Core Group

Park Core Group Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Not listed (likely event-based/part-time)

Help with parking setup, traffic flow, and guest directions at major events. Good for energetic people who like fast-paced, outdoor work and flexible event schedules.

Employer: Not listed (medical practice – OIW|SP)

Not listed (medical practice – OIW|SP) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time (implied)

Answer patient calls, schedule appointments, verify insurance, and handle pre-registration in a busy call center. Ideal if you have 1–5 years in medical scheduling or call center work and want to stay in healthcare without bedside duties.

Employer: Audi North Shore

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Generate sales appointments, respond to internet and phone leads, and keep the CRM updated for a luxury auto dealership. Offers hourly pay + incentives, paid training, health/dental/vision, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Part-time

Lead sales and team members, manage inventory, and deliver “WOW” customer service in an auto parts store. Includes competitive pay, store discount, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision options, and strong growth paths, even for part-time.

Employer: Indian Groceries & Spices

Indian Groceries & Spices Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour

Help customers in-store, pull online orders, run the register, and keep shelves stocked in a specialty grocery shop. Great if you know (or want to learn) Indian grocery products and like a busy, hands-on role.

Employer: Park Core Group

Park Core Group Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Not listed

Support daily parking operations by answering guest questions, giving directions, and monitoring parking areas. Good match if you’re calm, polite, and like helping people face-to-face.

Employer: Materion

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Type: Full-time

Handle quotes, orders, delivery updates, and escalations for assigned accounts, working closely with sales, engineering, and manufacturing. Best for someone with 3+ years customer service and some technical or B2B background who likes detail-heavy work.

Employer: John M. Ellsworth Co., Inc. (JME)

Location: Milwaukee, WI 53224

Milwaukee, WI 53224 Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour

Investigate returns and warranty claims, coordinate with customers and suppliers, and process credits and shipping fixes. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and paid time off; requires 3 years customer resolution experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.