🔬 Several Science & Research Jobs Hiring Now in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s science scene is busy right now, with labs and research teams adding new people. If you’re into data, lab work, or clinical studies, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MilliporeSigma

MilliporeSigma Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time , mid shift (10am–6pm, Monday–Friday)

, mid shift (10am–6pm, Monday–Friday) Salary: $25–$39 per hour

Review analytical data (titration, spectroscopy, chromatography), verify records in ERP/sample systems, and help write Certificates of Analysis and other quality docs. Great fit if you have a BS in Chemistry or related science plus 2+ years lab or quality review experience and like detailed data review more than bench work.

Employer: MilliporeSigma

MilliporeSigma Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$39 per hour

Very similar to the mid-shift role, but without a specific shift listed. You’ll review analytical data, support investigations and audits, and update SOPs while working within a strong Quality Management System. Ideal if you want QC chemist work with room to train others and improve lab processes.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run OBGYN clinical trials: recruit and consent participants, schedule visits, manage data, and keep studies compliant with IRB and regulatory rules. Requires Associate’s degree and 1 year of experience (or equivalent), with strong organization and communication skills. Comes with robust benefits like health coverage, 403(b), tuition reimbursement, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Materion

Location: Milwaukee, WI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role running ICP-OES, ICP-MS, and AAS to test in-house products and support an ISO 17025 lab. You’ll help develop and validate methods, write SOPs, train other techs, and keep instruments in top shape. STEM degree preferred, or a HS diploma/GED plus 3–7 years of analytical lab experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.