⚡ Milwaukee utilities jobs with multiple field roles open

Milwaukee’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working in the field. Here are a few strong options if you’re good with tools, tech, and safety.

Employer: Arch Solar C&I

Arch Solar C&I Location: Milwaukee, WI (on the road / field-based)

(on the road / field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $33.00 per hour

You’ll keep commercial and industrial solar systems running smoothly—doing preventive maintenance, troubleshooting electrical issues, and coordinating repairs and parts. This is a good fit if you know solar PV, can read electrical drawings, and don’t mind heights, outdoor work, and some travel.

Employer: Veolia

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (role includes full benefits per posting)

Work on the instruments and control systems that keep water and wastewater treatment running—installing, calibrating, and repairing both process and safety/security equipment. Great for someone with an Electronics Technology associate degree and 1–3 years’ experience who wants steady weekday work with a large environmental services company.

Employer: We Energies (WEC Energy Group)

Location: Milwaukee Metro North Service Center

Type: Temporary (union role – L2150)

Pay Range: $24.08 – $40.15 per hour

Application End Date: 11/13/2026 (may close earlier)

You’ll handle gas and electric meter work—exchanges, disconnects/reconnects, meter reading, and basic investigations on unusual usage. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license who wants field work, customer interaction, and a clear hourly pay range.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.