🚔 Milwaukee Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Milwaukee has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, from entry-level security to specialized correctional and safety careers. If you like keeping people and places safe, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hour

Patrol an automotive facility by vehicle and on foot, handle access control, write reports, and respond to incidents. Daytime schedule; must have a valid driver’s license and at least one year of driving history.

Employer: The Robison Group (Alpine Intel)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, rate based on experience

Investigate workers’ comp and insurance claims with a focus on mobile and stationary surveillance, reports, and testimony when needed. Ideal if you have at least a year of PI experience, strong observation skills, and can travel and work flexible hours.

Employer: GardaWorld

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17/hour + $250 licensed new-hire incentive (for active WI security license)

Monitor security systems, patrol, write reports, and respond to incidents on a fixed weekend-focused schedule. Comes with benefits, uniform at no cost, and career growth options if you want to move up.

Employer: The GEO Group, Inc.

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (full benefits package)

Provide security on charter aircraft, including loading/unloading noncitizens, applying restraints, searches, and in-flight supervision. Requires US citizenship, valid US passport, 1+ year corrections/law enforcement/security experience, and the ability to travel frequently and work long, irregular shifts.

Employer: WRTP/BIG STEP

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour

Blend front-desk reception with building security: greet visitors, control access, monitor common areas, and support basic office tasks. Great fit if you have 2+ years in customer service/admin/security and want strong benefits and regular hours.

Employer: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $30.91 – $34.72/hour

Work at the Milwaukee County Jail handling booking, classification, movement, and supervision of occupants in a maximum-security setting. Requires being at least 19, passing background and exams, and being ready for shift work, overtime, and physically demanding situations.

Employer: Children’s Wisconsin

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Patrol hospital buildings and grounds, respond to emergencies, perform weapon screening, and help de-escalate or restrain disruptive individuals. Needs a driver’s license, strong customer service skills, and the ability to work in a pediatric healthcare environment.

Employer: Forest County Potawatomi

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Not stated (casino surveillance role)

Pay: Not listed (strong benefits noted)

Monitor casino CCTV, spot unusual activity, and write detailed reports to protect gaming integrity. You’ll need to qualify for a gaming license and be able to focus on screens for long periods; casino or security experience is a plus.

Employer: HazTek Safety Management

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (full benefits + paid travel)

Lead safety on commercial construction projects: run daily safety meetings, conduct audits, investigate incidents, and enforce OSHA standards. Requires 5+ years construction safety experience, OSHA 30, and First Aid/CPR, with travel, lodging, and per diem covered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have several similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.