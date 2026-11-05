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🚔 Milwaukee Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings
Milwaukee has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, from entry-level security to specialized correctional and safety careers. If you like keeping people and places safe, there’s a lot to pick from.
Security Officer Patrol Driver – First Shift
Employer: Allied Universal
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.50/hour
Patrol an automotive facility by vehicle and on foot, handle access control, write reports, and respond to incidents. Daytime schedule; must have a valid driver’s license and at least one year of driving history.
Private Investigator
Employer: The Robison Group (Alpine Intel)
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay: Hourly, rate based on experience
Investigate workers’ comp and insurance claims with a focus on mobile and stationary surveillance, reports, and testimony when needed. Ideal if you have at least a year of PI experience, strong observation skills, and can travel and work flexible hours.
Security Officer – Vehicle Patrol (Part-Time)
Employer: GardaWorld
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Part-time
Pay: $17/hour + $250 licensed new-hire incentive (for active WI security license)
Monitor security systems, patrol, write reports, and respond to incidents on a fixed weekend-focused schedule. Comes with benefits, uniform at no cost, and career growth options if you want to move up.
Air Detention Officer
Employer: The GEO Group, Inc.
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (full benefits package)
Provide security on charter aircraft, including loading/unloading noncitizens, applying restraints, searches, and in-flight supervision. Requires US citizenship, valid US passport, 1+ year corrections/law enforcement/security experience, and the ability to travel frequently and work long, irregular shifts.
Front Desk Security & Support Specialist
Employer: WRTP/BIG STEP
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23–$26/hour
Blend front-desk reception with building security: greet visitors, control access, monitor common areas, and support basic office tasks. Great fit if you have 2+ years in customer service/admin/security and want strong benefits and regular hours.
Correctional Officer – MCSO
Employer: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, hourly
Pay: $30.91 – $34.72/hour
Work at the Milwaukee County Jail handling booking, classification, movement, and supervision of occupants in a maximum-security setting. Requires being at least 19, passing background and exams, and being ready for shift work, overtime, and physically demanding situations.
Public Safety Officer
Employer: Children’s Wisconsin
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Patrol hospital buildings and grounds, respond to emergencies, perform weapon screening, and help de-escalate or restrain disruptive individuals. Needs a driver’s license, strong customer service skills, and the ability to work in a pediatric healthcare environment.
Surveillance Operator – 2nd Shift
Employer: Forest County Potawatomi
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Not stated (casino surveillance role)
Pay: Not listed (strong benefits noted)
Monitor casino CCTV, spot unusual activity, and write detailed reports to protect gaming integrity. You’ll need to qualify for a gaming license and be able to focus on screens for long periods; casino or security experience is a plus.
Safety Specialist – Construction
Employer: HazTek Safety Management
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed (full benefits + paid travel)
Lead safety on commercial construction projects: run daily safety meetings, conduct audits, investigate incidents, and enforce OSHA standards. Requires 5+ years construction safety experience, OSHA 30, and First Aid/CPR, with travel, lodging, and per diem covered.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have several similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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