🏭 Milwaukee Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From $15–$110K+

Milwaukee’s making things happen right now—literally. From entry-level shop roles to six-figure plant leadership, there are plenty of ways to get into (or move up in) manufacturing around the city.

Employer: W.C. Bradley Co.

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run high-volume bottling and packaging lines, clear minor jams, and do basic quality checks. Good fit if you have 1+ year manufacturing or logistics experience and like working with automated machinery.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on production supervisor role leading a torque converter team—setting goals, coaching, tracking time, and hitting daily output and quality targets. Great for someone with strong people skills who wants to grow in a fast-paced, automotive-focused shop.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced operator role on the valve body team: clean and inspect parts, run manual/hydraulic/pneumatic equipment, and perform detailed measurements. Ideal if you have mechanical or machine shop background and can lift 50 lbs and stand all day.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run manual lathes and other shop tools to prep transmission components. Good match if you’re hands-on, detail-oriented, and comfortable getting dirty and working with chemicals.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level valve body role: follow work instructions, clean and prep parts, and help keep production flowing. Great starting point if you’re 18+, can lift 50 lbs, and want to learn manufacturing from the ground up.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Overnight quality role inspecting precision machined parts using micrometers, indicators, CMM, and more. Best for someone with 5+ years QC experience in machining and strong math and blueprint-reading skills.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate CNC machines, load/unload parts, and inspect components to keep production on track overnight. Good for candidates with mechanical aptitude and prior manufacturing or automotive experience.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Wash, tear down, and prep transmission parts for inspectors. A solid entry-level role if you’re okay with a dirty job, can work with chemicals, and want to get into remanufacturing.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Do a bit of everything: cleaning, basic inspections, running various tools, and helping keep the line moving. Great if you like variety, can follow detailed instructions, and want to grow your skills.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production team on days—set schedules, run shift meetings, track metrics, and help solve daily issues. Good fit if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience and have already led or developed employees.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Sign-on bonus: $5,000 (hourly rate not listed)

Mix materials, run production equipment, and do basic maintenance while meeting quality and output goals. Requires 1 year manufacturing experience, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comfort working nights.

Employer: Bresler Eitel Art & Framing

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Downtown)

Type: Part-time, seasonal (24–32 hrs/week)

Salary: $15/hour

Help prep framing materials, finish frame corners, assemble frames, and package artwork for shipping. Great for a creative, detail-oriented person—ideal side job for students with daytime availability.

Employer: #twiceasnice Recruiting (for client)

Location: Minutes northwest of Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 + bonus + benefits

Lead a low-volume, high-mix plant that’s moving into a new 90,000 sq ft facility. You’ll own production scheduling, safety, quality, inventory, and continuous improvement—ideal if you have 5+ years manufacturing and 3+ years leadership experience.

Employer: Marsh Electronics, Inc.

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on engineering role building first articles, designing fixtures, and improving processes. Best for someone with a technical bachelor’s degree and ~2–3 years manufacturing engineering experience.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: 9400 W. Heather Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53224

Type: Full-time roles; on-site hiring event

Starting Wage: From $22.58/hour with potential increases after probation

Walk-in interview day for production, maintenance, and manufacturing jobs. Event date: Saturday 11/14/26, 8:00 am–2:00 pm. Benefits start Day 1, plus 401(k) match up to 5%, quarterly bonuses, and vacation after 30 days.

Employer: Charter Wire (Charter Manufacturing)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday 10:00 pm–8:00 am

Pay: $40+/hour based on experience + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Maintain and troubleshoot electromechanical equipment in a steel wire plant. Great for experienced techs with 5+ years industrial maintenance or a technical degree/journeyman card who want strong pay and growth.

Employer: Uline

Location: Kenosha Branch (Kenosha, WI – commutable from Milwaukee)

Type: Full-time, nights (Sun–Thu 9:30 pm–6 am)

Pay: $30–$36/hour (includes $4 shift differential)

Unload trucks, move product with forklifts, and prep the warehouse for the next day. Solid choice if you want high hourly pay, can lift 50–70 lbs, and are okay working at heights.

Employer: Talent Wave (for client)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Not specified (likely full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Focus on refurbishing, repairing, and validating tooling and die components—grinding, lapping, welding, heat treat, and inspection. Good for someone with grinding/finishing experience and strong measuring skills.

Employer: Advanced Plating Technologies

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (wages based on experience; full benefits)

Lead day-to-day operations in a metal plating job shop, managing people, schedules, quality, and process control. Best for a degree-holder with production leadership experience and interest in electroplating or surface finishing.

Employer: Grob Systems Inc.

Location: Milwaukee, WI (travel across customer sites)

Type: Not specified (field role)

Salary: Not listed

Travel-based role installing and starting up CNC machines and assembly equipment at customer plants. Great if you have CNC/machine build experience, can read mechanical/hydraulic/pneumatic prints, and are willing to travel on short notice.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.