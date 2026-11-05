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🏭 Milwaukee Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From $15–$110K+
Milwaukee’s making things happen right now—literally. From entry-level shop roles to six-figure plant leadership, there are plenty of ways to get into (or move up in) manufacturing around the city.
Machine Operator II
Employer: W.C. Bradley Co.
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Set up and run high-volume bottling and packaging lines, clear minor jams, and do basic quality checks. Good fit if you have 1+ year manufacturing or logistics experience and like working with automated machinery.
Supervisor – Reconditioning (Torque Converters)
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on production supervisor role leading a torque converter team—setting goals, coaching, tracking time, and hitting daily output and quality targets. Great for someone with strong people skills who wants to grow in a fast-paced, automotive-focused shop.
Valve Body – Operator Level 3
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Advanced operator role on the valve body team: clean and inspect parts, run manual/hydraulic/pneumatic equipment, and perform detailed measurements. Ideal if you have mechanical or machine shop background and can lift 50 lbs and stand all day.
Manual Lathe Operator
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run manual lathes and other shop tools to prep transmission components. Good match if you’re hands-on, detail-oriented, and comfortable getting dirty and working with chemicals.
Valve Body – Operator Level 1
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level valve body role: follow work instructions, clean and prep parts, and help keep production flowing. Great starting point if you’re 18+, can lift 50 lbs, and want to learn manufacturing from the ground up.
Quality Control Inspector (Machine Shop) – 3rd Shift
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Salary: Not listed
Overnight quality role inspecting precision machined parts using micrometers, indicators, CMM, and more. Best for someone with 5+ years QC experience in machining and strong math and blueprint-reading skills.
CNC Machining Center Operator – 3rd Shift
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Salary: Not listed
Operate CNC machines, load/unload parts, and inspect components to keep production on track overnight. Good for candidates with mechanical aptitude and prior manufacturing or automotive experience.
Parts Washer (Operator Level 1)
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Wash, tear down, and prep transmission parts for inspectors. A solid entry-level role if you’re okay with a dirty job, can work with chemicals, and want to get into remanufacturing.
General Laborer – Torque Converters
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Do a bit of everything: cleaning, basic inspections, running various tools, and helping keep the line moving. Great if you like variety, can follow detailed instructions, and want to grow your skills.
Manufacturing Team Lead – 1st Shift
Employer: Brady Corporation
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: Not listed
Lead a production team on days—set schedules, run shift meetings, track metrics, and help solve daily issues. Good fit if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience and have already led or developed employees.
Machine Operator – 3rd Shift – $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
Employer: Brady Corporation
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
Salary: Sign-on bonus: $5,000 (hourly rate not listed)
Mix materials, run production equipment, and do basic maintenance while meeting quality and output goals. Requires 1 year manufacturing experience, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comfort working nights.
Seasonal Part-Time Picture Framing Assistant
Employer: Bresler Eitel Art & Framing
Location: Milwaukee, WI (Downtown)
Type: Part-time, seasonal (24–32 hrs/week)
Salary: $15/hour
Help prep framing materials, finish frame corners, assemble frames, and package artwork for shipping. Great for a creative, detail-oriented person—ideal side job for students with daytime availability.
Plant Manager (Manufacturing Leadership exp req)
Employer: #twiceasnice Recruiting (for client)
Location: Minutes northwest of Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $110,000 + bonus + benefits
Lead a low-volume, high-mix plant that’s moving into a new 90,000 sq ft facility. You’ll own production scheduling, safety, quality, inventory, and continuous improvement—ideal if you have 5+ years manufacturing and 3+ years leadership experience.
Manufacturing Engineer
Employer: Marsh Electronics, Inc.
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on engineering role building first articles, designing fixtures, and improving processes. Best for someone with a technical bachelor’s degree and ~2–3 years manufacturing engineering experience.
Open Interview Day – Production & Maintenance Roles (11/14/26)
Employer: Smurfit Westrock
Location: 9400 W. Heather Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53224
Type: Full-time roles; on-site hiring event
Starting Wage: From $22.58/hour with potential increases after probation
Walk-in interview day for production, maintenance, and manufacturing jobs. Event date: Saturday 11/14/26, 8:00 am–2:00 pm. Benefits start Day 1, plus 401(k) match up to 5%, quarterly bonuses, and vacation after 30 days.
Electromechanical Tech II (Mechanical Maintenance)
Employer: Charter Wire (Charter Manufacturing)
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday 10:00 pm–8:00 am
Pay: $40+/hour based on experience + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Maintain and troubleshoot electromechanical equipment in a steel wire plant. Great for experienced techs with 5+ years industrial maintenance or a technical degree/journeyman card who want strong pay and growth.
Warehouse Associate – Nights
Employer: Uline
Location: Kenosha Branch (Kenosha, WI – commutable from Milwaukee)
Type: Full-time, nights (Sun–Thu 9:30 pm–6 am)
Pay: $30–$36/hour (includes $4 shift differential)
Unload trucks, move product with forklifts, and prep the warehouse for the next day. Solid choice if you want high hourly pay, can lift 50–70 lbs, and are okay working at heights.
Tool and Die Technician II
Employer: Talent Wave (for client)
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Not specified (likely full-time)
Salary: Not listed
Focus on refurbishing, repairing, and validating tooling and die components—grinding, lapping, welding, heat treat, and inspection. Good for someone with grinding/finishing experience and strong measuring skills.
Production Manager
Employer: Advanced Plating Technologies
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (wages based on experience; full benefits)
Lead day-to-day operations in a metal plating job shop, managing people, schedules, quality, and process control. Best for a degree-holder with production leadership experience and interest in electroplating or surface finishing.
Field Service Mechanical Technician (Wisconsin)
Employer: Grob Systems Inc.
Location: Milwaukee, WI (travel across customer sites)
Type: Not specified (field role)
Salary: Not listed
Travel-based role installing and starting up CNC machines and assembly equipment at customer plants. Great if you have CNC/machine build experience, can read mechanical/hydraulic/pneumatic prints, and are willing to travel on short notice.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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