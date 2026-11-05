🧑‍💼 Multiple Milwaukee HR Roles from Coordinator to VP ($260K+)

Milwaukee’s HR scene is busy right now—especially in talent, comp, and HR tech. If you work with people programs, there’s a lot here from hands-on roles to big-picture leadership.

Employer: ETE REMAN

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role owning 75+ active workers’ comp claims for a large manufacturing operation. You’ll be the main contact for injured employees, supervisors, carriers, and clinics, plus manage OSHA logs and support return-to-work and safety initiatives.

Employer: Korn Ferry (for client company)

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead base pay and incentive strategy as a subject-matter expert. This role designs and administers comp programs, runs market studies, advises leaders, and manages vendor relationships for a large, complex organization.

Employer: Derse

Location: Milwaukee, WI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Broad HR generalist role with a focus on benefits, total rewards, onboarding, and payroll support across six divisions. Great fit if you like owning processes like open enrollment, orientations, and FMLA/ADA tracking in a creative, events-focused company.

Employer: Rite-Hite

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the technician and service hiring strategy for a global industrial leader. You’ll manage a recruiting team, build trade-school and community pipelines, improve first-year retention, and use data to shape workforce plans.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a specialty contractor)

Location: Remote / Milwaukee-based candidates welcome; monthly travel to Minnesota

Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000 – $260,000 per year

Executive role owning enterprise TA and workforce strategy for a fast-growing, nonunion electrical and renewables contractor hiring 1,000+ people a year. You’ll report to the CHRO, lead leaders, build trades pipelines, and set the TA operating model across field and professional roles.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Milwaukee, WI (consulting/travel role)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $116,200 – $229,100

Application deadline: December 18, 2026

Senior consulting role leading Workday HCM Time Tracking & Absence implementations for government and public sector clients. You’ll design solutions, run full lifecycle projects, mentor juniors, and travel up to 50–75%.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary Range (example – CA): $105,735 – $247,365 (Milwaukee range listed via KPMG pay transparency link)

Manager-level role shaping firmwide compensation benchmarking and year-end processes. You’ll analyze survey data, advise leaders on pay, support budgets and forecasts, and contribute to national total rewards projects.

Employer: A Plus Home Care, Inc.

Location: Milwaukee, WI (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Front-line HR/Staffing role in a home care agency, ideal if you’re bilingual in Spanish. You’ll handle recruiting support, new-hire paperwork (I-9s, W-4s, benefits), scheduling interviews, and helping keep caregiver staffing on track.

Employer: Veolia

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior analyst role supporting North America-wide compensation programs at a major environmental services company. Expect deep market analysis, survey management, Workday Advanced Compensation work, and support for merit, incentives, and stock/recognition programs.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Location: Milwaukee & Wauwatosa, WI (multi-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

HRBP role supporting 10 new school sites plus existing locations as the organization grows to ~650 employees. You’ll own full-cycle talent acquisition, onboarding, employee relations, performance management, HRIS (ADP), and policy work in a mission-driven youth nonprofit.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Milwaukee HR roles are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.