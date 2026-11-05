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🧑💼 Multiple Milwaukee HR Roles from Coordinator to VP ($260K+)
Milwaukee’s HR scene is busy right now—especially in talent, comp, and HR tech. If you work with people programs, there’s a lot here from hands-on roles to big-picture leadership.
Workers Compensation Specialist
Employer: ETE REMAN
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
High-impact role owning 75+ active workers’ comp claims for a large manufacturing operation. You’ll be the main contact for injured employees, supervisors, carriers, and clinics, plus manage OSHA logs and support return-to-work and safety initiatives.
Compensation Manager
Employer: Korn Ferry (for client company)
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead base pay and incentive strategy as a subject-matter expert. This role designs and administers comp programs, runs market studies, advises leaders, and manages vendor relationships for a large, complex organization.
Human Resources Generalist
Employer: Derse
Location: Milwaukee, WI (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Broad HR generalist role with a focus on benefits, total rewards, onboarding, and payroll support across six divisions. Great fit if you like owning processes like open enrollment, orientations, and FMLA/ADA tracking in a creative, events-focused company.
Talent Acquisition Manager
Employer: Rite-Hite
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the technician and service hiring strategy for a global industrial leader. You’ll manage a recruiting team, build trade-school and community pipelines, improve first-year retention, and use data to shape workforce plans.
Vice President of Talent Acquisition & Workforce Strategy
Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a specialty contractor)
Location: Remote / Milwaukee-based candidates welcome; monthly travel to Minnesota
Type: Full-time
Salary: $225,000 – $260,000 per year
Executive role owning enterprise TA and workforce strategy for a fast-growing, nonunion electrical and renewables contractor hiring 1,000+ people a year. You’ll report to the CHRO, lead leaders, build trades pipelines, and set the TA operating model across field and professional roles.
Senior Consultant, Workday HCM Implementation – Time and Absence
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Milwaukee, WI (consulting/travel role)
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $116,200 – $229,100
Application deadline: December 18, 2026
Senior consulting role leading Workday HCM Time Tracking & Absence implementations for government and public sector clients. You’ll design solutions, run full lifecycle projects, mentor juniors, and travel up to 50–75%.
Manager, Compensation Strategies
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary Range (example – CA): $105,735 – $247,365 (Milwaukee range listed via KPMG pay transparency link)
Manager-level role shaping firmwide compensation benchmarking and year-end processes. You’ll analyze survey data, advise leaders on pay, support budgets and forecasts, and contribute to national total rewards projects.
Staffing Coordinator (Spanish Required)
Employer: A Plus Home Care, Inc.
Location: Milwaukee, WI (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour
Front-line HR/Staffing role in a home care agency, ideal if you’re bilingual in Spanish. You’ll handle recruiting support, new-hire paperwork (I-9s, W-4s, benefits), scheduling interviews, and helping keep caregiver staffing on track.
Senior Compensation Analyst
Employer: Veolia
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior analyst role supporting North America-wide compensation programs at a major environmental services company. Expect deep market analysis, survey management, Workday Advanced Compensation work, and support for merit, incentives, and stock/recognition programs.
Human Resources Business Partner
Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
Location: Milwaukee & Wauwatosa, WI (multi-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
HRBP role supporting 10 new school sites plus existing locations as the organization grows to ~650 employees. You’ll own full-cycle talent acquisition, onboarding, employee relations, performance management, HRIS (ADP), and policy work in a mission-driven youth nonprofit.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Milwaukee HR roles are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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