🏥 Milwaukee Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Milwaukee’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a steady clinic job or a high‑pay travel contract. Here are several solid openings worth a quick look.

Employer: IntraNerve Neuroscience

Location: Milwaukee / Neenah, WI (local travel between facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonuses and incentives)

Work in the OR providing intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) for complex surgeries. This role is ideal if you have active CNIM, love high‑acuity cases, and want strong benefits, CE support, and quarterly bonuses.

Employer: Ascension – Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Day‑shift RN role in an Endoscopy GI department. Great if you want predictable hours, strong benefits (403(b) match, PTO, tuition help), and a large nonprofit system with room to grow.

Employer: Aurora Health Care / Advocate Health

Location: West Allis / Milwaukee, WI

Type: Internship for grad students (Healthcare Admin / MBA–health focus)

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on administrative internship for current grad students. You’ll rotate through system and site leadership, manage real projects, and build a broad healthcare operations skill set.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the nursing department—staffing, budgets, quality, and regulatory compliance. Good fit if you have strong nursing leadership experience and want to shape patient care standards.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr nights

Estimated Pay: $2,647/week (package)

Night‑shift MRI Tech travel role with a traveler‑focused agency. You’ll run MRI scans, prep and position patients, and enjoy travel‑style pay plus medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Estimated Pay: $2,521/week (package)

Work nights as a Registered Respiratory Therapist, caring for patients with complex breathing issues. Includes guaranteed hours, benefits, and support from an experienced travel team.

Employer: Sunbelt Staffing

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,541–$2,688/week

Full‑time travel MRI Tech role with ARRT(MR) and 1+ year MRI experience required. You’ll work with advanced imaging tech, get tax‑advantaged stipends, and have comprehensive health and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,934/week (package)

CVOR travel RN role in a cardiovascular OR. Great if you’re experienced in heart surgery cases and want a longer contract with strong weekly pay and full travel‑nurse benefits.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,932/week (package)

Similar CVOR RN assignment with slightly shorter day shifts (8 hours). Good option if you want CVOR experience but prefer more traditional shift lengths.

Employer: Doctors of Physical Therapy (at Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital PT & Hand Therapy)

Location: Greenfield, WI (Milwaukee area)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends

Salary: Not listed (sign‑on bonus offered)

Outpatient orthopedic and sports PT role with a Monday–Friday schedule and no weekends. New grads are welcome, with a custom mentorship program, bonus structure, CE support, and full benefits.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr evenings (Mon–Thu)

Estimated Pay: $2,900/week (package)

Evening‑shift MRI Tech contract (Mon–Thu 2:30 p.m.–1:00 a.m.) with call every 3rd weekend. Requires 3 years MRI experience, ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, and BLS; includes day‑one health benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: Aurora Health Care / Advocate Health

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Non‑clinical support role on a nursing unit—coordinating tests, handling phones and paging, managing charts, and entering orders. Great entry point if you have 1+ year in healthcare, strong computer skills, and like being the hub of the unit.

Employer: Aurora Health Care / Advocate Health – Mayfair Surgery Center

Location: Wauwatosa / Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time (ambulatory/outpatient)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic‑based orthopedic surgery RN role supporting pre‑ and post‑op patients in an ambulatory setting. Ideal if you have OR experience and want regular hours, a team‑based environment, and big‑system benefits.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,840/week (package)

High‑hour PCU/Stepdown contract for RNs who like a busy unit and strong weekly pay. You’ll monitor higher‑acuity patients, give meds, and respond quickly to changes in condition.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Estimated Pay: $2,840/week (package)

Same PCU/Stepdown setup as above, but on nights. Good if you prefer night‑shift differentials and a quieter daytime life.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

Estimated Pay: $2,889/week (package)

Longer 26‑week PCU contract with slightly higher weekly pay. Great if you want stability in one city while still earning travel‑nurse rates.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr nights (4 p.m.–2:30 a.m.)

Estimated Pay: $2,451/week (package)

Night‑shift X‑ray Tech role with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision. Good for radiology techs who like evenings/nights and steady hours.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,279/week (package)

Day‑shift X‑ray Tech contract with strong benefits, 401(k) match up to 5%, and CE/licensure reimbursement. Nice fit if you want a supportive recruiter and daytime schedule.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days

Estimated Pay: $3,478/week (package)

High‑pay Interventional Radiology Tech assignment with day shifts. Comes with first‑of‑the‑month benefits, 401(k), and licensure reimbursement—great if you have 2+ years IR experience and want to maximize income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; travel and hospital roles in Milwaukee tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.