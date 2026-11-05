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Milwaukee
🎓 Milwaukee Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Coaching Roles
4 days ago
Milwaukee has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood to medical school and after‑school enrichment. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely something here for you.
Apprenticeship in Medicine – Mentor (Summer)
- Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (on campus)
- Type: Part-time, 7-week summer role
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports a six-week summer program for high school students from diverse backgrounds who are interested in medicine. You’ll help run hands-on clinical activities, track student progress, and work closely with MCW faculty and community clinicians.
Fitness Coach – Shorewood (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: OT Growth Partners / Orangetheory Fitness
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Shorewood studio)
- Type: Part-time (flexible, includes some weekends/holidays)
- Salary: Not listed; $1,000 sign-on bonus noted
Coach high-energy group workouts, motivate members, and help with studio tours and member retention. Great fit if you have a fitness certification, love coaching groups, and enjoy a loud, upbeat studio environment.
Part Time Childcare Program Manager (Hamilton School District – Sussex)
- Employer: Right at School
- Location: Milwaukee, WI / Sussex area schools
- Type: Part-time (about 6:30–9:30am & 3–6pm)
- Pay: $20–$25/hour + $2,000 sign-on/retention bonus
Lead before- and after-school programs, manage staff, keep kids safe, and communicate with families. Ideal if you meet WI childcare requirements and want split-shift hours that fit around other work or school.
Part Time After School Chess Teacher
- Employer: Youth Enrichment League (YEL!)
- Location: Elementary schools across Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Part-time (about 3–5 hours/week, weekday afternoons)
- Pay: $30–$35/hour
Teach kids the basics of chess using a ready-made curriculum and provided materials. Great side gig if you know chess, have experience with kids, and want short, after-school shifts.
Lead Infant and Toddler Teachers (Level 3+)
- Employer: Lil Einstein's Academy of Excellence
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (6161 W Forest Home Ave)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead classrooms for infants and toddlers, partner with parents, and plan developmentally appropriate activities. Best for WI Registry Level 3+ teachers who want a stable, in-person early childhood role.
Faculty – Solid Tumors (Open Rank)
- Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin – Division of Hematology & Oncology
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Milwaukee Regional Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time faculty (Assistant/Associate/Professor)
- Salary: Competitive package (exact amount not listed)
Academic hematology/oncology role focused on solid tumors, with access to major research facilities, clinical trials, and strong benefits. A fit for BC/BE physicians who want to blend patient care, teaching, and research.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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