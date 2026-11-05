🎓 Milwaukee Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Coaching Roles

Milwaukee has a nice mix of education jobs right now, from early childhood to medical school and after‑school enrichment. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin

Medical College of Wisconsin Location: Milwaukee, WI (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Part-time, 7-week summer role

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a six-week summer program for high school students from diverse backgrounds who are interested in medicine. You’ll help run hands-on clinical activities, track student progress, and work closely with MCW faculty and community clinicians.

Employer: OT Growth Partners / Orangetheory Fitness

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Shorewood studio)

Type: Part-time (flexible, includes some weekends/holidays)

(flexible, includes some weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed; $1,000 sign-on bonus noted

Coach high-energy group workouts, motivate members, and help with studio tours and member retention. Great fit if you have a fitness certification, love coaching groups, and enjoy a loud, upbeat studio environment.

Employer: Right at School

Location: Milwaukee, WI / Sussex area schools

Type: Part-time (about 6:30–9:30am & 3–6pm )

(about ) Pay: $20–$25/hour + $2,000 sign-on/retention bonus

Lead before- and after-school programs, manage staff, keep kids safe, and communicate with families. Ideal if you meet WI childcare requirements and want split-shift hours that fit around other work or school.

Employer: Youth Enrichment League (YEL!)

Location: Elementary schools across Milwaukee, WI

Type: Part-time (about 3–5 hours/week , weekday afternoons)

(about , weekday afternoons) Pay: $30–$35/hour

Teach kids the basics of chess using a ready-made curriculum and provided materials. Great side gig if you know chess, have experience with kids, and want short, after-school shifts.

Employer: Lil Einstein's Academy of Excellence

Location: Milwaukee, WI (6161 W Forest Home Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead classrooms for infants and toddlers, partner with parents, and plan developmentally appropriate activities. Best for WI Registry Level 3+ teachers who want a stable, in-person early childhood role.

Employer: Medical College of Wisconsin – Division of Hematology & Oncology

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Milwaukee Regional Medical Center)

(Milwaukee Regional Medical Center) Type: Full-time faculty (Assistant/Associate/Professor)

Salary: Competitive package (exact amount not listed)

Academic hematology/oncology role focused on solid tumors, with access to major research facilities, clinical trials, and strong benefits. A fit for BC/BE physicians who want to blend patient care, teaching, and research.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.