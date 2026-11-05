🚧 Milwaukee Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings $40+/hr

Milwaukee’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands‑on work and steady hours. Here are several strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Renuity (Mad City Windows, a Renuity Company)

Renuity (Mad City Windows, a Renuity Company) Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Contract (1099)

Salary: Earn up to $150,000–$300,000/year

High‑earning role for experienced residential remodelers with trim/finish carpentry and cabinet skills. You’ll install kitchen remodeling products with year‑round work, paid training, bonuses, weekly direct deposit, and a flexible schedule. Must have your own insured business and suitable work vehicle.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $30.09 – $41.34/hour

Commercial installer role setting up and programming integrated security and fire systems for a global building‑systems leader. Comes with paid training, company vehicle (as applicable), 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, disability, wellness programs, and global advancement opportunities.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive pay with overtime after 40 hours (exact range not listed)

Shop‑based heavy equipment tech role working on diesel, hydraulic, electrical, and telematics systems using modern diagnostic tools (T3 platform). Offers paid OEM training, tool/boot reimbursement (role dependent), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, wellness perks, and paid volunteer time.

Location: Milwaukee, WI 53224

Type: Full‑time (1st and 2nd shift options; 2nd shift has premium)

Full‑time (1st and 2nd shift options; 2nd shift has premium) Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on welding role turning detailed blueprints into production parts on 1st or 2nd shift (4x10s Mon–Thu for 2nd). Great fit if you have MIG experience, strong blueprint reading, and can pass or hold AWS D1.1; TIG/robotic experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person with solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.