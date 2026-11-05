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Milwaukee
🏗️ Milwaukee Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Milwaukee’s engineering and design scene is buzzing right now, from data centers and mining to bridges and labs. If you’re technical and hands-on, there are several solid roles here with real growth paths.
Senior Data Center Thermal Engineer
- Employer: A. O. Smith Corporation
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work at a global leader in water heating and treatment, focusing on data center liquid cooling, heat reuse, and thermal storage. This is a senior, lab-heavy role (60–70% hands-on) where you’ll prototype, test, and guide cross-functional teams on next-gen cooling systems.
Space Strategist, Planning & Design
- Employer: JLL
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $132,000/year
Lead corporate workplace planning for a major financial client—heavy on test fits, programming, and strategy, not just pretty renderings. Ideal if you have 15+ years in commercial interiors, strong AutoCAD/Revit skills, and want to shape future-forward, branded office spaces.
Executive Loss Control, Property & Marine Specialist
- Employer: Markel
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,080 – $159,610/year + 25% incentive
Senior risk engineering role supporting property, inland marine, and ocean marine accounts. You’ll do on-site and virtual risk assessments, write technical reports, and train teams—great fit for engineers with 6+ years in property/marine loss control and NFPA/FM/IBC experience.
Sr Project Architect – Education, Science + Technology & Arts
- Employer: HGA
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,400 – $121,000/year
Lead design and documentation for campuses, labs, and arts projects at a nationally recognized firm. Licensed architect with 12–15 years’ experience and strong Revit skills will own construction documents, coordinate consultants, and mentor junior staff.
Project Engineer
- Employer: Gilbane Building Company
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a Top-10 ENR contractor and support schools, hospitals, labs, and arenas. You’ll manage RFIs, submittals, cost reports, and schedule impacts—perfect for someone with a BS in Engineering/Construction Management and 5+ years CM/GC experience.
Tooling Engineer
- Employer: HellermannTyton North America
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the go-to expert on injection molds and tooling for a plastics manufacturer. You’ll investigate defects, run mold trials, and design permanent countermeasures—great for engineers with 2+ years in mold design/maintenance and strong CAD and problem-solving skills.
Structural Engineer – Transportation
- Employer: Kapur & Associates
- Location: Milwaukee, WI or Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Employee-owned consulting firm seeking a bridge/structural engineer for transportation projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, a civil degree with structural emphasis, AASHTO bridge design familiarity, and WisDOT project exposure.
Sr Mining Application Engineer
- Employer: Komatsu
- Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid, South Harbor facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact role for a mining engineer (4–8 years) who loves data and field work. You’ll travel globally up to 50%, analyze fleet performance, build TCO models, and guide product teams on surface mining equipment optimization.
Lead PLC Controls Technician – Data Centers
- Employer: Jobot (for a mission-critical controls provider)
- Location: Remote, based in U.S. – ~95% travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50 – $60/hour
Lead PLC/SCADA commissioning for large data centers nationwide. If you have 5+ years with Rockwell/Siemens PLCs, strong troubleshooting skills, and don’t mind heavy travel, this puts you at the center of the fast-growing mission-critical space.
Technician (Level 1 and 2)
- Employer: S3 AeroDefense
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on aviation maintenance role working on aircraft components in a repair station environment. Good fit if you have entry to intermediate aviation experience, are detail-focused, and want structured training and clear procedures.
Data Center Building Automation & Controls Engineer, Assistant Consultant
- Employer: WSP
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level electrical/controls engineering role focused on data centers and power systems. Perfect for recent Electrical Engineering grads (0–1 year experience) who want to work on large capital projects and grow into mission-critical design.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Milwaukee’s engineering and design roles tend to move fast when they’re this good.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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