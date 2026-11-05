🏗️ Milwaukee Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Milwaukee’s engineering and design scene is buzzing right now, from data centers and mining to bridges and labs. If you’re technical and hands-on, there are several solid roles here with real growth paths.

Employer: A. O. Smith Corporation

A. O. Smith Corporation Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work at a global leader in water heating and treatment, focusing on data center liquid cooling, heat reuse, and thermal storage. This is a senior, lab-heavy role (60–70% hands-on) where you’ll prototype, test, and guide cross-functional teams on next-gen cooling systems.

Employer: JLL

Location: Milwaukee, WI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $132,000/year

Lead corporate workplace planning for a major financial client—heavy on test fits, programming, and strategy, not just pretty renderings. Ideal if you have 15+ years in commercial interiors, strong AutoCAD/Revit skills, and want to shape future-forward, branded office spaces.

Employer: Markel

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,080 – $159,610/year + 25% incentive

Senior risk engineering role supporting property, inland marine, and ocean marine accounts. You’ll do on-site and virtual risk assessments, write technical reports, and train teams—great fit for engineers with 6+ years in property/marine loss control and NFPA/FM/IBC experience.

Employer: HGA

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,400 – $121,000/year

Lead design and documentation for campuses, labs, and arts projects at a nationally recognized firm. Licensed architect with 12–15 years’ experience and strong Revit skills will own construction documents, coordinate consultants, and mentor junior staff.

Employer: Gilbane Building Company

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join a Top-10 ENR contractor and support schools, hospitals, labs, and arenas. You’ll manage RFIs, submittals, cost reports, and schedule impacts—perfect for someone with a BS in Engineering/Construction Management and 5+ years CM/GC experience.

Employer: HellermannTyton North America

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to expert on injection molds and tooling for a plastics manufacturer. You’ll investigate defects, run mold trials, and design permanent countermeasures—great for engineers with 2+ years in mold design/maintenance and strong CAD and problem-solving skills.

Employer: Kapur & Associates

Location: Milwaukee, WI or Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Employee-owned consulting firm seeking a bridge/structural engineer for transportation projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, a civil degree with structural emphasis, AASHTO bridge design familiarity, and WisDOT project exposure.

Employer: Komatsu

Location: Milwaukee, WI (Hybrid, South Harbor facility)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

High-impact role for a mining engineer (4–8 years) who loves data and field work. You’ll travel globally up to 50%, analyze fleet performance, build TCO models, and guide product teams on surface mining equipment optimization.

Employer: Jobot (for a mission-critical controls provider)

Location: Remote, based in U.S. – ~95% travel

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50 – $60/hour

Lead PLC/SCADA commissioning for large data centers nationwide. If you have 5+ years with Rockwell/Siemens PLCs, strong troubleshooting skills, and don’t mind heavy travel, this puts you at the center of the fast-growing mission-critical space.

Employer: S3 AeroDefense

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on aviation maintenance role working on aircraft components in a repair station environment. Good fit if you have entry to intermediate aviation experience, are detail-focused, and want structured training and clear procedures.

Employer: WSP

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level electrical/controls engineering role focused on data centers and power systems. Perfect for recent Electrical Engineering grads (0–1 year experience) who want to work on large capital projects and grow into mission-critical design.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Milwaukee’s engineering and design roles tend to move fast when they’re this good.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.