🚌 Milwaukee transportation jobs with multiple solid openings

Milwaukee has some good options right now if you like being on the move and working with your hands. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring around the city.

Employer: Aurora Health Care

Aurora Health Care Location: Milwaukee, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive for a major health system, moving medical specimens and supplies around the area. This is a good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma/GED, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want steady routes with a clear purpose.

Employer: Enterprise

Location: Milwaukee Airport, Milwaukee, WI

Type: Seasonal full-time (up to 180 days)

Pay: $17.50/hour base, up to $21.55/hour with production bonuses

Clean and prep rental cars at the airport, keeping vehicles and the site looking sharp. Great if you’re 18+ with a valid driver’s license, like physical work, and want a short-term, full-time gig with clear schedules and quick hiring.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based in Wisconsin (must live within 60 miles of Sturtevant, WI; routes include Milwaukee area)

Based in (must live within 60 miles of Sturtevant, WI; routes include Milwaukee area) Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,440–$1,750 per week

Sign-on Bonus: $5,000 (paid over 12 months)

(paid over 12 months) Home Time: Weekly

Haul Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts in dry van trailers with 100% no-touch, drop-and-hook freight between WI and PA. This is a strong option if you have (or want) a Class A CDL, want steady miles, weekly home time, and like the idea of a big carrier with benefits and paid orientation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.