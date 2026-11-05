undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
In state with some of country’s widest racial disparities, first Black governor and first Latino and Hmong statewide officers set to take charge
By Paul Kiefer / Wisconsin Watch,6 days ago
This week’s Democratic sweep of statewide offices included three notable firsts: Wisconsin’s first Black governor and first Latino and Hmong statewide elected officials. Gov.-elect David Crowley, Secretary of State-elect JoCasta Zamarripa and Treasurer-elect Yee Leng Xiong, all Democrats, formed the most racially diverse party slate — alongside Lt. Gov.-elect Sarah Godlewski — in Wisconsin history. The trio occasionally acknowledged that detail on the campaign trail, but it didn’t feature front and center in their messaging this year.
8