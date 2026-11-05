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Two Republican constitutional amendments pass, one fails. Here’s what that means.
By Bennet Goldstein / Wisconsin Watch,6 days ago
Marking the latest legislative runaround against gubernatorial veto power — quite literally — Wisconsin voters adopted two of three Republican-authored constitutional amendments in this week’s election. The amendments that passed ban government and public educational institutions from discriminating against or expressing preferential treatment for people based on...