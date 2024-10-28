MPS plan would tap Rec. Department reserves in order to fill budget hole, avoid tax hike

Milwaukee Public Schools administrators are recommending that school board members avoid further cuts to the school district's budget, avert additional tax hikes and pull from the district's reserves to cover a budget hole left by the district's accounting mess.

Administrators will present the plan at a public meeting Tuesday night , when board members will decide whether to accept it.

MPS and other school districts typically publish budget plans in spring for the following school year, then update them in October after they find out exactly how much state aid they will receive based on their fall student counts and other factors.

MPS' original budget plan for the current school year, published in spring , already raised local property taxes as approved by voters in an April referendum. That plan also cut about 300 staff positions, contending with high inflation and the expiration of federal pandemic relief funds.

This summer, board members learned the district would be shorted about $43 million in state aid this year to correct a previous overpayment caused by the district's accounting errors. With the reduction in state aid, board members would have the power to raise the local property tax levy this October to make up the difference. Otherwise, they would have to make further budget cuts or dip into their savings to maintain services.

Board members got a bit of good news earlier this month when the state Department of Public Instruction published its final aid amounts. Despite the $43 million reduction, other factors in the state's complex aid formula benefitted the district, and it turned out MPS would only receive about $8 million less in general state aid than the district anticipated in its original budget plan.

At the same time, the state-imposed cap on the district's revenue came in higher than expected, giving the district the power to raise local taxes higher. If MPS doesn't raise the full amount it's allowed, its funding will be more restricted under state rules in future years.

To fill the budget hole and raise the full amount of funding it's allowed, MPS would need to raise its main tax levies by about an additional $11 million, according to Nick Sinram, budget and financial planning director for MPS.

The plan by administrators would raise the district's main tax levies by about $11 million while pulling from reserves to reduce a separate tax levy, preventing any net impact on taxpayers.

The prudence of the move is difficult to judge, as administrators aren't offering a solid idea of where the district's reserves stand. Auditors are still combing through the district's disjointed accounting reports for the last two school years to determine the district's financial standing.

MPS proposal would tap Recreation Department's reserves

The proposal from MPS administrators hinges on Milwaukee Recreation, a department of the district that has a separate tax levy. That levy is not capped by the state rules that limit how much revenue the school district can collect, but the funds must be spent on community services.

Under the plan, Milwaukee Recreation would take about $11 million from its reserves to fund its operations this school year. As a result, the levy for recreational funding, called the extension fund, could be reduced by about $11 million. That move allows MPS to increase the tax levy for its general operations by the same amount with no net impact on taxpayers, who will face a total property tax levy of about $414.8 million as anticipated, Sinram said.

The maneuver walks back a move the district made last fall. Last October, the district received more state funding than expected, allowing it to lower its main local tax levy. The district then increased the levy for the extension fund , allowing the district to collect more tax dollars without changing the overall burden on taxpayers from its original budget plan.

Sinram said Milwaukee Recreation will not have to change any of its spending plans, including a new community center and aquatic facility at the former Browning School.

Lynn Greb, senior director of Milwaukee Recreation, didn’t immediately respond to a call from the Journal Sentinel.

State of MPS reserves is unclear

Aycha Sawa, MPS' new chief financial officer, declined to share the state of the district's reserves Friday because the numbers have not been audited and could be incorrect. Sinram said administrators were privately sharing unaudited numbers with school board members so they can make informed decisions.

MPS has not reported the state of its reserves since listing a general fund balance for the spring of 2022 at $219 million. In its most recent budget plan, it used the same figure for 2023 and 2024, with the Wisconsin Policy Forum raising concern that the numbers were “clearly placeholders” because the district's audits were incomplete.

According to the state Department of Public Instruction, MPS shared financial information with state officials that showed an unaudited general fund balance of just $21.7 million as of the end of the last school year.

Sinram confirmed this was the same number MPS shared with board members for what the district refers to as its "operations" fund balance.

Wisconsin Policy Forum President Jason Stein said an ideal fund balance for local governments tends to be about 10% to15% of annual spending. The goal is to reduce the need to borrow funds, reduce interest rates when borrowing, and have cash on hand for emergencies.

With MPS projecting spending about $1.17 billion on operations this year, according to budget documents , a fund balance equaling 10% of spending would be about $117 million.

Asked what she thought a healthy balance for the district would be, Sawa said it was something she would have to look into. Former district CFO Martha Kreitzman, who resigned after the accounting errors came to light, had said in 2023 that ideally the district would have reserves that could sustain operations for three or four months, and her immediate goal was $100 million.

Sawa didn't share fund balance numbers for MPS' other funds, including the extension fund. Sinram said the district did have additional reserves in other funds, including a capital improvement trust. According to district documents , the trust had a balance of about $129 million as of this spring, though the funds must be used for purposes listed in the board's long-term capital improvement plan.

Researchers at the Wisconsin Policy Forum said the lack of information about the district's fund balances makes it difficult to judge the financial health and future of the district. It could become more clear when the district completes its long-overdue financial audit, now targeted for completion by Thanksgiving.

"I think the question remains on the impact to property-tax payers long-term, and the impact to students at MPS," said Sara Shaw, deputy research director for the Forum. "Those are the two pieces still really outstanding, until we can see more of what's happened in the past and what the implications for the future will be."

At the same meeting where board members will discuss the budget on Tuesday, they will also hear a consulting firm's recommendations for potential school closures and mergers, presented as strategies for coping with the district's long-term budget challenges and declining enrollment.

The public meeting , at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, is open to the public in the auditorium of the Central Services Building, 5225 W. Vliet St. It will also be streamed online . The board doesn't plan to take public testimony at the meeting.

