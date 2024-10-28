Open in App
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Wauwatosa School Board to decide on future of district's STEM program at Monday meeting

    By Bridget Fogarty, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    The Wauwatosa School Board will vote Monday on the district's recommendation to close a top-performing charter school and two STEM programs within the next five school years. The move is meant to align with the district's stated goal of bringing STEM instruction to all Wauwatosa students.

    The superintendent says he's committed to working with the Wauwatosa STEM charter school community to propose a new charter that would, if approved, take WSTEM's place while not conflicting with the district-wide STEM instruction.

    Here's what to know:

    What is Wauwatosa STEM charter school?

    Wauwatosa STEM School, or WSTEM, was the first charter school to open in the Wauwatosa School District. The kindergarten through fifth grade school is focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics instruction.

    Wauwatosa STEM's student enrollment is chosen by a lottery. There's been a waitlist every year since it launched in the mid-2000s and siblings get preference in the selection, according to its website.

    Students are taught in multi-age classrooms and encouraged through differentiated instruction to "investigate and discover the world around them," the website says.

    The charter school is located within another district school, Wilson Elementary School, in a newly-constructed building at 1060 Glenview Ave. Both schools share the same principal, Mike Heun, who could not be reached for comment.

    Like other charter schools, a governance board made up of parents, teachers and other community members helps drive WSTEM's decision making.

    The charter school's governance council had been in discussions with the district regarding renewal of the school's charter contract before the district recommended the closure of the school, according to a council email obtained by the Journal Sentinel.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY4Sv_0wPAlwdT00

    District looks to increase STEM access

    A number of initiatives have brought the Wauwatosa School District to take a "STEM for All" approach in its future.

    A task force assembled by the district to chart its future up to the year 2075 found that specialty programming like the STEM school and programs were not as racially diverse as the overall district.

    As part of the district's strategic plan, the district ordered an audit of STEM in Wauwatosa schools which revealed in its final report in March 2024 the need for expanded STEM opportunities for every student.

    Over the summer, the district announced its hopes to create a new course on STEM principles for all elementary students, and also announced plans to address its budget shortfal l , which at the time was projected to be $61 million over the next five years, documents show.

    The STEM for All approach would bring an hour of STEM instruction per week to all elementary level student, in addition to the average 70 to 90 weekly minutes of science currently taught by elementary teachers, according to a report.

    Middle schoolers would get more electives like urban farming and coding and game design, for example, according to the STEM program executive summary.

    What changes did the district recommend on WSTEM School, other STEM programs?

    In embracing that STEM approach, administrators at the Oct. 14 school board meeting presented the recommendation to close WSTEM charter school after the 2029-30 school year.

    The Wauwatosa School District recommended the school start a final contract next school year, 2025-26 that would last through 2029-30.

    The district also recommended ending STEM programs next year at two other schools: USTEM, Underwood Elementary School's selective program for kindergarten through 5th graders; and MSTEM, the Middle School STEM program , which, like WSTEM, also relies on a lottery for enrollment.

    Why is the district recommending the STEM charter school close?

    Having one school in the district dedicated to STEM is inequitable, and conflicts with the larger vision to have every Wauwatosa student get STEM instruction, Superintendent Demond Means told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Friday.

    “You shouldn’t receive STEM instruction in Wauwatosa only because you won a lottery," he said.

    Means said the proposal is to ensure all learners have access to STEM curriculum. “I’m very appreciative of advocacy from WSTEM community," he said. "I also feel an obligation as superintendent that I’m advocating for all the children in Wauwatosa."

    Means said the reason for the district's recommendation is strictly instructional and not a cost-saving measure.

    "We don’t believe that it's appropriate to have a separate charter school for STEM when we are going to introduce STEM for all students," he said.

    Possibility of new charter school, without STEM focus, for Wauwatosa's future

    If the school board votes in favor of the district's recommendation, the district and community could explore the possibility of proposing another charter school to open after WSTEM's closure, according to the superintendent.

    According to an emailed statement from the district, the charter school's governance board ― which is made up of parents, teachers and community members ― and the district administration "will collaboratively work to find a mutually beneficial instructional model to ground a new charter by the end of 2027-2028 school year."

    If approved by the school board, the new charter would open starting with the 2030-31 school year, the statement said.

    The school would embrace the district-wide STEM instruction, so it would have a different focus than the current school, like a dual language or Montessori charter school, Means told the Journal Sentinel.

    But it's too soon to say whether a future charter school would be housed at the current WSTEM and Wilson Elementary's building, he said. Any proposal of another school would have to be approved by the school board.

    Anna Terc, president of the Governance Board and a parent of a WSTEM student, said the edits to the district's recommendations are an improvement. However, she also believes WSTEM "should be given an opportunity to be an incubator for the district and enhance the STEM instruction" in the district.

    Whichever way the board votes Monday will be the start of a process to write, review and authorize a charter contract, she said.

    The Journal Sentinel reached out to Wauwatosa School Board President Eric Jessup-Anger for comment on the proposed changes to STEM, but Jessup-Anger directed a reporter to the statement by district administration.

    School district told group will sue if the school is closed

    The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, or WILL, sent a letter Oct. 22 to Wauwatosa Superintendent Means saying it will sue the Wauwatosa School District, Means and school board members the school board decides to close the STEM school.

    The group argues the district is making recommendations to close the program and school operations based on the racial composition of the students.

    "Race-based decision-making like this violates the constitutional guarantees of equal protection," Dan Lennington, deputy council with WILL, wrote in the letter. Lennington was not immediately available for comment.

    When asked to comment on WILL's potential litigation, Means said in a statement that the allegations have no legal merit and the group's "conclusory statements" are based on "inaccurate facts and false assumptions."

    How to watch the Wauwatosa School Board Meeting

    The Wauwatosa School Board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the Fisher Administration Building, 12121 W. North Ave. Anyone can attend online at a link posted on the school board's website ahead of the meeting. There will be 30 minutes for public comment at the start of the meeting.

    Contact the reporter at bfogarty@gannett.com . This story has been updated to add video.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wauwatosa School Board to decide on future of district's STEM program at Monday meeting

