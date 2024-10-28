Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Why are there so many ladybugs and lady beetles around Wisconsin this fall?

    By Maia Pandey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    If you've ventured outdoors recently, you might have noticed an unusual amount of ladybugs — or perhaps insects that appear to be ladybugs but differ in a few subtle ways.

    As temperatures start to drop, Coccinellidae — the insect family of small beetles that includes ladybugs — are once again swarming the state. Wisconsin sees dozens of species of small beetles this time of year, including ladybugs, but one is particularly prevalent: the multicolored Asian lady beetle, according to P.J. Liesch, director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab.

    "The [Asian lady beetles] are the ones that folks are really seeing a lot of at the moment," Liesch said. "Those particularly beetles are very active, flying around and coming to structures because they're looking for sheltered wintering spots."

    While the beetles are generally harmless, Liesch added, there are a few steps you can take to protect your home to ensure they don't take shelter in your house for the winter.

    Here's what to know about Asian lady beetles and why they're all over Wisconsin this fall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eMWI_0wPAgktg00

    What are lady beetles, and how are they different from ladybugs?

    Though they belong to the same family of insect, multicolored Asian lady beetles are different from ladybugs in a few key ways.

    Unlike distinctly red ladybugs, these beetles are more orange or black. In fact, the insects get the "multicolored" part of their name from the wide variation in their color, ranging from orange with no spots, orange with spots or almost fully black, Liesch said. The beetles also have a white-colored neck region with a distinct black, M-shaped pattern.

    As for the second part of its name, the lady beetles are actually native to East Asia, not Wisconsin or the U.S., Liesch said. For about a century, the U.S. attempted to deliberately introduce the beetle to the country's environment to control other insect populations.

    "That didn't seem to work, until, all of a sudden about 40 years ago, some populations of this insect caught on, and it has now spread around much of the U.S.," he said.

    Why are there so many ladybugs and lady beetles in Wisconsin right now?

    While you might feel like the beetles have appeared out of nowhere, they're actually around all year — but they become a lot more noticeable in the fall, when they start swarming buildings and houses to look for winter hibernation spots.

    In their native East Asian habitats, the insects hibernate through the winter in the nooks and crannies of natural structures like cliffs, Liesch. As winter approaches, the beetles are looking for similar spaces in order to survive the cold.

    "When you think about modern homes and buildings and other structures... in the way we have siding and things like that, there's no shortage of vertical and horizontal linear features," he said, "so they're basically mistaking it for their natural overwintering habitat in rock faces and cliffs."

    As for how long they'll stick around, Liesch said Wisconsin usually sees peak activity of lady beetles and ladybugs from mid to late October. However, if warmer temperatures persist in southern Wisconsin, expect them to flutter around a bit longer before the cold weather suppresses them.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPshN_0wPAgktg00

    Can ladybugs and lady beetles hurt humans?

    Though these beetles rarely bite, they do often protect themselves through a process known as "reflex bleeding." This is when the bug will release a slightly orange, odorous liquid called "hemolymph" onto their predators.

    If humans are exposed to large amounts of this liquid, especially if they are crushing the bugs by hand, Liesch said that can lead to adverse symptoms. Pets, too, can become ill if they ingest a lot of hemolymph from beetles — but both of these cases are also fairly rare.

    "In my mind, rather than a health threat, I think of them indoors as mostly a nuisance," Liesch added.

    Otherwise, lady beetles and ladybugs can actually help out your garden by eating up aphids, the small and sap-sucking insects that can kill off plants.

    How to manage a ladybug infestation

    If you're facing a ladybug or lady beetle infestation, here are a few tips to protect your home:

    • As a preemptive step, seal up your home so insects cannot get inside in the first place. This includes using caulk, insulation foam or backer rods to close any gaps in your foundation, windows or door frames.
    • As another preemptive step, which may be easier than physically sealing gaps around your house, spray pyrethroid insecticides around any openings into the home. These sprays are found at most hardware stores and can kill off bugs before they make their way inside.
    • If the ladybugs do get inside, sweeping or vacuuming them up is perhaps the easiest way to dispose of the insects.
    • Build or buy a light trap to attract ladybugs using an LED, blue or UV light. Once they're trapped, they can safely be released outside.
    • Spray the colony with soapy water or leave a bowl of soapy water near a light source where the ladybugs gather.

    Claire Reid contributed to this report.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why are there so many ladybugs and lady beetles around Wisconsin this fall?

    Related Search

    Insect identificationInsect protectionP.J. LieschMilwaukee Journal SentinelBeetlesEast Asia

    Comments / 17

    Add a Comment
    dwan robinson
    9h ago
    Asian beetles have given ladybugs the bad pr they don't deserve.
    Patricio
    1d ago
    Happens every year, lol.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Three Zodiac Signs Protected by Angels and Three That Struggle Against Dark Forces
    Ms Trent3 days ago
    Woman Buys A House In Alabama Only To Discover Someone Adorable Already Lives There
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    A widower slipped a note to a waitress after his meal. What she read was achingly beautiful.
    Upworthy2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    I took a DNA test to prove my daughter’s mine & silence trolls – strangers stop me in the street & assume I’m her nanny
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    International Delight Recalls More Than 10,000 Coffee Creamers Across 13 States
    Allrecipes.com1 day ago
    Drew Barrymore Says Matthew McConaughey Would “Drink Tequila” And Host “Bongo-Playing Parties” While Filming ‘Boys On The Side’
    Decider.com2 days ago
    After asking his female classmate, whom he believed was to blame for his high school problems, to hang out, the man killed her in revenge and buried her body in the mountains; sentenced
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Vance Wrongly Blames Rural Hospital Closures on Immigrants in the Country Illegally
    kffhealthnews.org1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Trevor Lawrence had a four word response to losing to the Packers with a last second field goal
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    12 Reasons Why You Should Never Ever Consider Moving to Wisconsin
    wheninyourstate.com4 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Jets, Chicago Bears offer Packers fans a double dose of Sunday Schadenfreude
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy