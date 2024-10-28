These are the new spots on our 2024 Top 25 restaurants list

It's been five years since the Journal Sentinel published a list of the Milwaukee's top restaurants, which left a lot of time for new chefs to settle here and infuse fresh energy into the city's dining culture.

That means this year's list features a handful of spots that have never been on it before. Below is a look at those newcomers.

Read the full list of the Milwaukee area's top 25 restaurants here , and get a look at 10 great casual restaurants for everyday eats here .

Birch

459 E. Pleasant St., (414) 323-7372, birchonpleasant.com

Milwaukee is so lucky Birch chef/co-owner Kyle Knall has chosen it as his home. The Southern native settled here after more than a decade cooking in New York, bringing his smart sensibilities in turning local, peak-season ingredients into edible pieces of art. He leans on the restaurant’s open hearth for wood-fired dishes like his cornerstone Contramar-Inspired Fish, and shines with in-season goodies like second-harvest strawberries, heirloom tomatoes and lemon cucumbers that pop up throughout the restaurant’s inspired, but not insufferable, a la carte and seven-course tasting menus.

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Prices: Starters, $14-$22; mains, $12-$36; tasting menu, $86. Reservations: Recommended, call or reserve online .

Ca’Lucchenzo

6030 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, (414) 312-8968, calucchenzo.com

I wish I could bottle the atmosphere at this quaint Italian sweetie. A sweatshirt-clad couple at the pasta counter, a group celebrating in the corner, dates swapping forkfuls of flaky peach galette as they sip their last splash of wine — everyone here is beaming. The chipper service helps set the tone, but the food here soars. I’ve been transfixed by a summertime ahi tuna crudo, soothed by twisty house-made trofie tossed in bright pesto and, yes, maybe it was me who sneaked that last morsel of galette while my partner wasn’t looking. And the focaccia, bouncy and rich with olive oil — keep it coming to the table, please. There’s a smile from start to finish here, and I’m grinning right now just remembering it.

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Prices: Starters, $6-$16; pasta, $27-$30; entrees, $30-$45. Reservations: Recommended, call or reserve online .

La Dama Mexican Kitchen

839 S. Second St., (414) 645-2606, ladamamke.com

In a city flush with very good Mexican restaurants, La Dama elevates the scene with contemporary, finer-dining touches on traditional dishes from its chef's native home. When Peggy Magister, who passed away this year , transformed her beloved Crazy Water kitchen into this cheery, Mexican-inspired cubbyhole in 2020, it befuddled some — but not for long. She gave creative control to longtime Crazy Water chef Emmanuel Corona, who stuffs chilitos rellenos with duck carnitas; tucks crab claw meat into queso fundido; and fills tacos with huitlacoche, orange juice-braised pork shoulder and ahi tuna with crispy peanut slaw. These are flavors that stay with you, and unlike any others you’ll find close by.

Hours: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Prices: $12-$36. Reservations: Recommended, call or reserve online .

Lebnani House

5051 S. 27th St., Greenfield; (414) 488-8033, lebnanihouseinc.com

If someone taps me looking for something new, I’ll likely steer them toward this lively restaurant with a massive menu of Levantine delights that will turn a newbie into a devotee on one visit alone. Bring a crew to share the creamy hummus trio, fattoush salad speckled with pomegranate seeds, chewy mashrouha flatbread with spiced beef, comfy casserole of chicken fatteh with thick yogurt, juicy beef shawarma and dozens more dishes. There's too much for one sitting, but ask questions, make mental notes, and take joy in the fact that another visit with all-new flavors is ahead of you.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Prices: Hot and cold mezze, $6-$15; entrees, $19-$25. Reservations: Recommended at peak times, call or reserve online .

Lupi & Iris

777 N. Van Buren St., (414) 293-9090, lupiandiris.com

Peep the menu at this grand and gorgeous downtown restaurant and you might be surprised by its simplicity: Wood-oven-roasted dishes like veal chops and lamb rack, pastas with pork ragu and roasted red pepper sauce, and scallops over cauliflower puree with chickpeas. But at Lupi & Iris, helmed by James Beard Award-winner Adam Seigel, restraint is an art, and the food, inspired by the French and Italian Riviera, needn’t be flashy nor festooned to be fawned over. There's plenty of spark in the flavors, which mirror the sophistication and subtle sexiness of the atmosphere on a bustling weekend night.

Hours: Dinner: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Prices: Starters, $16-$20; entrees, $20-$60. Reservations: Recommended, call or reserve online .

The Original

2498 N. Bartlett Ave., (414) 763-4811, theoriginalmke.com

From the outside, The Original could be mistaken for a neighborhood corner bar. That's not too far off — the cocktails are exceptional, with buddy-buddy service that makes anyone feel like a regular. But the food’s earned its nods, too: Like the mood of the space, it’s relaxed but refined. Peak-season produce sets the pace of the compact menu, with regular proteins like duck, scallops, steak and salmon dressed up in new flavors depending on the time of year. Specials like bibimbap with house-made kimchi and farro or an upscale ode to a northern Wisconsin favorite, booyah, keep the menu fresh and fun.

Hours: Dinner: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday to Friday. Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Prices: Small plates, $14-$20; entrees, $24-$55. Reservations: Call or reserve online .

Sorella

2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., (414) 301-6255, sorellamke.com

Pasta. Negroni. Patio. It’s all I wanted one evening this summer when the sun was already falling and I had no plans for dinner. The answer to my cravings was Sorella, where Italian classics like cavatelli in rich “Monday sauce” ragu, Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas and crispy-creamy arancini swoop in like superheroes to save a rudderless night. The menu isn’t especially sophisticated, but the food is heightened beyond typical red-sauce joints. Score a table under the string lights on Sorella’s charming patio and you’ll be swept away. Head inside to the dimly lit dining room and settle in to a cozy hug of a space that may feel casual, but always keeps it classy.

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Prices: Appetizers, $13-18; pasta, $19-25; pizza, $16-19; entrees, $25-$35. Reservations: Recommended at peak times, call or reserve online .

Rachel Bernhard joined the Journal Sentinel as dining critic in June 2023. She’s been busy exploring the Milwaukee area food scene to share her favorite finds with readers along the way. Like all Journal Sentinel reporters, she buys all meals, accepts no gifts and is independent of all establishments she covers.

What should she cover next? Contact her at rseis@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @rachelbernhard or on Instagram at @rach.eats.mke .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These are the new spots on our 2024 Top 25 restaurants list