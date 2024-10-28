Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Here are three new food and drink-focused businesses coming to Milwaukee's south suburbs

    By Erik S. Hanley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Hungry? Thirsty?

    There are a few new businesses either open or coming soon to Milwaukee's south suburbs to fill your belly or quench your thirst.

    A barbecue-based business will offer monthly meals with different themes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y43SI_0wPAgJGB00

    Mr. Bar-B-Que has come to Cudahy with his food truck favorites.

    He’s also brought along other food entrepreneurs set to offer themed dinners at the new location at 4666 S. Packard Ave.

    Jervel “Mr. Barbecue” Williams held his opening day on Oct. 12 offering his locally famous food to some of his most consistent customers in the area.

    Community Minded Kitchen presents Mister Bar-B-Que features a takeout buffet of favorites including brisket, pulled pork, rib tips and more. If you’ve never tried his food, Williams suggests his signature smoked mac bowl with brisket.

    The location has a sit down space which Williams said will be utilized for special events hosted by other local food entrepreneurs. His goal is to offer these chefs an opportunity to feed the public and get feedback before they’re off on their own.

    Visit facebook.com/mrbarbequewilliams and 4diversedining.com for more information on upcoming offerings.

    For fans of his food truck, Williams said this new location shouldn’t impact that part of his business.

    Want a pizza party instead?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5Z5V_0wPAgJGB00

    Pepperoni, pepperoni and how ‘bout more pepperoni?

    The Triple Pepperoni Magnifico is now available in Franklin at the recently-opened Marco’s Pizza .

    The pizzeria opened Oct. 14 at 6509 S. 27 th St. featuring this pepperoni fan’s dream along with other Italian-inspired items like pizza bowls, wings, CheezyBread, Pizzolis and CinnaSquares for dessert.

    This is the third Marco’s Pizza in the Milwaukee area. The location was chosen due to the “growing population, close-knit community and charming small-town atmosphere,” said Matt Reynolds, regional director of operations.

    Marco’s Pizza was founded in 1978 and has its headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.

    For more information go to marcos.com .

    Time to wash it down?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhiL2_0wPAgJGB00

    Just want to relax with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine? This upcoming business in South Milwaukee will have you covered for both.

    Valor Wine and Virtue Coffee both will occupy the same space at 1234 Milwaukee Ave. in South Milwaukee’s downtown.

    Spearheaded by Alexandria and William Backes of Milwaukee, this new dual drink experience looks to balance the need for caffeine in the morning with a relaxing glass of wine in the evening.

    Virtue Coffee will be toward the front of the business and offer a self-serve creamer and water station with seating for 31 coffee connoisseurs. It’s expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through Friday, plus 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

    Valor Wine will be open later, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, plus 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The space will feature a full commercial bar focused on local wineries and seating for 20 guests daily.

    In addition to wine and coffee, tea, sparkling drinks and some snacks or bakery items are planned.

    A rooftop deck, which can accommodate 30 to 40 people comfortably, will be in use from May through November.

    The building will also be home to Alexandria Backes’ interior design business called Honor Interiors.

    The building is undergoing some work to get it ready for customers, with construction proposals indicating a December 2024 completion.

    Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com . Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner , and follow him on X @Redheadliner .

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are three new food and drink-focused businesses coming to Milwaukee's south suburbs

    Related Search

    Milwaukee diningLocal foodCommunity dining eventsFood truckMilwaukee Ave.Triple pepperoni magnifico

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    'Felt like home': Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon, the unofficial Mayor of Door County, and his wife, Gabrielle, take a weekend trip there
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Nearly $73 million approved for better Amtrak service between Milwaukee and Chicago
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. was speeding when he struck car, building, Milwaukee police say
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy