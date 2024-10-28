Here are three new food and drink-focused businesses coming to Milwaukee's south suburbs

Hungry? Thirsty?

There are a few new businesses either open or coming soon to Milwaukee's south suburbs to fill your belly or quench your thirst.

A barbecue-based business will offer monthly meals with different themes

Mr. Bar-B-Que has come to Cudahy with his food truck favorites.

He’s also brought along other food entrepreneurs set to offer themed dinners at the new location at 4666 S. Packard Ave.

Jervel “Mr. Barbecue” Williams held his opening day on Oct. 12 offering his locally famous food to some of his most consistent customers in the area.

Community Minded Kitchen presents Mister Bar-B-Que features a takeout buffet of favorites including brisket, pulled pork, rib tips and more. If you’ve never tried his food, Williams suggests his signature smoked mac bowl with brisket.

The location has a sit down space which Williams said will be utilized for special events hosted by other local food entrepreneurs. His goal is to offer these chefs an opportunity to feed the public and get feedback before they’re off on their own.

Visit facebook.com/mrbarbequewilliams and 4diversedining.com for more information on upcoming offerings.

For fans of his food truck, Williams said this new location shouldn’t impact that part of his business.

Want a pizza party instead?

Pepperoni, pepperoni and how ‘bout more pepperoni?

The Triple Pepperoni Magnifico is now available in Franklin at the recently-opened Marco’s Pizza .

The pizzeria opened Oct. 14 at 6509 S. 27 th St. featuring this pepperoni fan’s dream along with other Italian-inspired items like pizza bowls, wings, CheezyBread, Pizzolis and CinnaSquares for dessert.

This is the third Marco’s Pizza in the Milwaukee area. The location was chosen due to the “growing population, close-knit community and charming small-town atmosphere,” said Matt Reynolds, regional director of operations.

Marco’s Pizza was founded in 1978 and has its headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.

For more information go to marcos.com .

Time to wash it down?

Just want to relax with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine? This upcoming business in South Milwaukee will have you covered for both.

Valor Wine and Virtue Coffee both will occupy the same space at 1234 Milwaukee Ave. in South Milwaukee’s downtown.

Spearheaded by Alexandria and William Backes of Milwaukee, this new dual drink experience looks to balance the need for caffeine in the morning with a relaxing glass of wine in the evening.

Virtue Coffee will be toward the front of the business and offer a self-serve creamer and water station with seating for 31 coffee connoisseurs. It’s expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through Friday, plus 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Valor Wine will be open later, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, plus 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The space will feature a full commercial bar focused on local wineries and seating for 20 guests daily.

In addition to wine and coffee, tea, sparkling drinks and some snacks or bakery items are planned.

A rooftop deck, which can accommodate 30 to 40 people comfortably, will be in use from May through November.

The building will also be home to Alexandria Backes’ interior design business called Honor Interiors.

The building is undergoing some work to get it ready for customers, with construction proposals indicating a December 2024 completion.

