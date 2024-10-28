Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    At the end of WWII, Milwaukee was home to a prisoner of war camp

    By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304Czf_0wPAftdC00

    During World War II, the United States set up hundreds of prisoner of war camps in the U.S., including nearly 40 in Wisconsin.

    But it wasn't till nearly the end of the war that POWs were sent to the Badger State's biggest city.

    A reader recently asked What the Wisconsin — where the Journal Sentinel answers questions large and small about our state, our communities and the people in them — about prisoner-of-war camps in Milwaukee: where they were, how long they held prisoners, and when the prisoners were released.

    Why were there POW camps in the United States during World War II?

    Concerned that the flood of German and Japanese POWs would pose a security risk if the prisoners were kept too close to the battle fronts, the Allies began shipping prisoners across the Atlantic and Pacific to military and other government camps in the U.S., mostly in the South and Midwest.

    From 1942 to '45, nearly 40 prisoner of war camps were set up in Wisconsin. The first to receive them was Camp McCoy, an abandoned Civilian Conservations Corps camp on part of the Army base in Monroe County.

    Camp McCoy received prisoners from Europe and Asia, including the first Japanese prisoner of war, an ensign who was captured at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. According to historian Betty Cowley, Camp McCoy housed more Japanese POWs than any other camp in the country; at its peak, the camp had 3,500 Japanese prisoners, 5,000 German prisoners and nearly 500 Koreans.

    Most of the camps in Wisconsin housed German POWs. Prisoners were tapped to help out with labor shortages, especially on farms and in canning plants and other industries as manpower shortages hit critical levels toward the end of the war. While some news reports showed nearby residents were wary of having former enemy soldiers working in the community, others credited the cheap prisoner labor with saving several harvests.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6WwQ_0wPAftdC00

    Where was the POW camp in Milwaukee?

    Struggling to meet production targets for batteries set by the Army Signal Corps, Signal Battery Co., which had a factory at 4574 N. Port Washington Road, put together a plan at the end of 1944 to have POWs assemble batteries at the National Guard hangar at Mitchell Field airport. Under the plan, the POWs, all German, would be housed in barracks built for soldiers and workers who had been withdrawn from the airport.

    In January 1945, the first of what was expected to be 1,000 to 1,500 German POWs were brought to what was renamed Camp Billy Mitchell. And not long after, on Jan. 13, 1945, the first prisoners escaped from the airport camp.

    Two German paratroopers, who had been brought to the camp six days before, slipped out at night by climbing over a fence. They were caught hours later, about eight miles from the airport, by a pair of Milwaukee police officers who thought they looked suspicious: The men's shirts were inside out to hide the "PW" stenciled on them, and neither was wearing a hat on a January day in Milwaukee.

    At the time the POWs were apprehended, officials at the camp didn't know they had escaped.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUAJX_0wPAftdC00

    The battery assembly plant set up at Camp Billy Mitchell was operational within weeks. Soon, other employers petitioned to get help from POW labor but were turned down.

    According to The Journal, the German POWs at Camp Billy Mitchell handled 10 million battery cells and assembled them into 202,000 batteries.

    But the careening end to the war in Europe threw a wrench into the battery operation. On May 6, 1945, The Journal reported that the company operating the battery plant at Camp Billy Mitchell had been ordered to cease operation the following day — which turned out to be the day that Germany surrendered.

    Not that the POWs were out of work for long. Some of the 600 prisoners who worked on battery assembly were expected to be sent to canning factories in Wisconsin to help during harvest season; others were sent to the base POW camp at Fort Sheridan in Illinois for eventual repatriation.

    By June, most of the German POWs had been transferred out of the camp at Milwaukee's airport. But the barracks were not officially closed until April 1, 1946, when the last 12 prisoners were sent to Fort Sheridan.

    During the course of the war, more than 8,000 German prisoners were held at Camp Billy Mitchell.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeHxt_0wPAftdC00

    Were POWs taken to any other prisons in Milwaukee?

    Apparently, taking over much of Milwaukee's main airport wasn't enough for the Army.

    In April 1945, the Army sought Milwaukee County's approval to use the county House of Correction jail on the city's northwest side — west of North 43rd Street and West Florist Avenue, part of the site now occupied by Havenwoods State Forest — as an Army disciplinary barracks, to house both soldiers and prisoners of war.

    When the County Board decided to delay action on the matter, the Army got a court order to seize the jail.

    "If there were no emergency to take care of the prisoners, the War Department would not go to all this trouble," Lt. Co. W. Lutz Krigbaum, commander of the Second District of the Sixth Army Service Command, told the County Board at an April 16, 1945, hearing. " … This happens to be one of the first institutions of its kind taken over."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxvEs_0wPAftdC00

    The House of Corrections property was taken over by the Army in June 1945. The county prisoners held at the site were moved to Milwaukee County's new penal farm in what was then the Town of Franklin.

    The federal government formally purchased the former House of Corrections property in December 1946.

    The POWs were sent elsewhere for repatriation in 1946. The last military prisoners kept at the barracks were moved out by 1950, and the Army used the buildings for training purposes.

    In 1956, the former prison location was converted into the first of several Nike missile installation sites set up to defend the city from Soviet attack. In 1963, the missile site was abandoned; the Army declared the property and surrounding land surplus in 1974, when the buildings were cleared. The site became Havenwoods State Forest in 1980.

    Sources: Journal Sentinel archives; "Stalag Wisconsin; Inside WWII Prisoner-of-War Camps" by Betty Cowley (Badger Books); army.mil; dnr.wisconsin.gov

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: At the end of WWII, Milwaukee was home to a prisoner of war camp

    Related Search

    Milwaukee countyWarWwii prisoner campsCamp McCoyMilwaukee Journal SentinelHouse of corrections

    Comments / 8

    Add a Comment
    Trusting InHim
    1d ago
    i believe we also locked up Japanese citizens in these camps. I remember hearing stories that my grandmother would bring them food.
    Joel Paplham
    1d ago
    German and Japanese POW picked cherries 🍒 in Door County , while Allied troops POW were inhumanly punished
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    The Underrated Restaurant In Wisconsin With The Best Fish Fry You’ll Ever Have
    familydestinationsguide.com1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    'Felt like home': Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon, the unofficial Mayor of Door County, and his wife, Gabrielle, take a weekend trip there
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    Woman Threatened With Daily $122 Fine for Political Halloween Decorations
    PopCrush3 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Nearly $73 million approved for better Amtrak service between Milwaukee and Chicago
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena7 days ago
    Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. was speeding when he struck car, building, Milwaukee police say
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Ex-Packer Anders Carlson has a monster day for 49ers, making all six kicks in SNF win over Cowboys
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy