At the end of WWII, Milwaukee was home to a prisoner of war camp

During World War II, the United States set up hundreds of prisoner of war camps in the U.S., including nearly 40 in Wisconsin.

But it wasn't till nearly the end of the war that POWs were sent to the Badger State's biggest city.

A reader recently asked What the Wisconsin — where the Journal Sentinel answers questions large and small about our state, our communities and the people in them — about prisoner-of-war camps in Milwaukee: where they were, how long they held prisoners, and when the prisoners were released.

Why were there POW camps in the United States during World War II?

Concerned that the flood of German and Japanese POWs would pose a security risk if the prisoners were kept too close to the battle fronts, the Allies began shipping prisoners across the Atlantic and Pacific to military and other government camps in the U.S., mostly in the South and Midwest.

From 1942 to '45, nearly 40 prisoner of war camps were set up in Wisconsin. The first to receive them was Camp McCoy, an abandoned Civilian Conservations Corps camp on part of the Army base in Monroe County.

Camp McCoy received prisoners from Europe and Asia, including the first Japanese prisoner of war, an ensign who was captured at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. According to historian Betty Cowley, Camp McCoy housed more Japanese POWs than any other camp in the country; at its peak, the camp had 3,500 Japanese prisoners, 5,000 German prisoners and nearly 500 Koreans.

Most of the camps in Wisconsin housed German POWs. Prisoners were tapped to help out with labor shortages, especially on farms and in canning plants and other industries as manpower shortages hit critical levels toward the end of the war. While some news reports showed nearby residents were wary of having former enemy soldiers working in the community, others credited the cheap prisoner labor with saving several harvests.

Where was the POW camp in Milwaukee?

Struggling to meet production targets for batteries set by the Army Signal Corps, Signal Battery Co., which had a factory at 4574 N. Port Washington Road, put together a plan at the end of 1944 to have POWs assemble batteries at the National Guard hangar at Mitchell Field airport. Under the plan, the POWs, all German, would be housed in barracks built for soldiers and workers who had been withdrawn from the airport.

In January 1945, the first of what was expected to be 1,000 to 1,500 German POWs were brought to what was renamed Camp Billy Mitchell. And not long after, on Jan. 13, 1945, the first prisoners escaped from the airport camp.

Two German paratroopers, who had been brought to the camp six days before, slipped out at night by climbing over a fence. They were caught hours later, about eight miles from the airport, by a pair of Milwaukee police officers who thought they looked suspicious: The men's shirts were inside out to hide the "PW" stenciled on them, and neither was wearing a hat on a January day in Milwaukee.

At the time the POWs were apprehended, officials at the camp didn't know they had escaped.

The battery assembly plant set up at Camp Billy Mitchell was operational within weeks. Soon, other employers petitioned to get help from POW labor but were turned down.

According to The Journal, the German POWs at Camp Billy Mitchell handled 10 million battery cells and assembled them into 202,000 batteries.

But the careening end to the war in Europe threw a wrench into the battery operation. On May 6, 1945, The Journal reported that the company operating the battery plant at Camp Billy Mitchell had been ordered to cease operation the following day — which turned out to be the day that Germany surrendered.

Not that the POWs were out of work for long. Some of the 600 prisoners who worked on battery assembly were expected to be sent to canning factories in Wisconsin to help during harvest season; others were sent to the base POW camp at Fort Sheridan in Illinois for eventual repatriation.

By June, most of the German POWs had been transferred out of the camp at Milwaukee's airport. But the barracks were not officially closed until April 1, 1946, when the last 12 prisoners were sent to Fort Sheridan.

During the course of the war, more than 8,000 German prisoners were held at Camp Billy Mitchell.

Were POWs taken to any other prisons in Milwaukee?

Apparently, taking over much of Milwaukee's main airport wasn't enough for the Army.

In April 1945, the Army sought Milwaukee County's approval to use the county House of Correction jail on the city's northwest side — west of North 43rd Street and West Florist Avenue, part of the site now occupied by Havenwoods State Forest — as an Army disciplinary barracks, to house both soldiers and prisoners of war.

When the County Board decided to delay action on the matter, the Army got a court order to seize the jail.

"If there were no emergency to take care of the prisoners, the War Department would not go to all this trouble," Lt. Co. W. Lutz Krigbaum, commander of the Second District of the Sixth Army Service Command, told the County Board at an April 16, 1945, hearing. " … This happens to be one of the first institutions of its kind taken over."

The House of Corrections property was taken over by the Army in June 1945. The county prisoners held at the site were moved to Milwaukee County's new penal farm in what was then the Town of Franklin.

The federal government formally purchased the former House of Corrections property in December 1946.

The POWs were sent elsewhere for repatriation in 1946. The last military prisoners kept at the barracks were moved out by 1950, and the Army used the buildings for training purposes.

In 1956, the former prison location was converted into the first of several Nike missile installation sites set up to defend the city from Soviet attack. In 1963, the missile site was abandoned; the Army declared the property and surrounding land surplus in 1974, when the buildings were cleared. The site became Havenwoods State Forest in 1980.

Sources: Journal Sentinel archives; "Stalag Wisconsin; Inside WWII Prisoner-of-War Camps" by Betty Cowley (Badger Books); army.mil; dnr.wisconsin.gov

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: At the end of WWII, Milwaukee was home to a prisoner of war camp