Four takeaways from Wisconsin football's 28-13 loss to No. 3 Penn State

MADISON – The Wisconsin football team was done in Saturday night by a self-inflicted wound and a backup quarterback.

Penn State used a second-half interception return for a touchdown and a clutch performance for backup quarterback Beau Pribula to scored a 28-13 victory over the Badgers in front of 76,403 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Pribula, who came on the second half after starter Drew Allar suffered an apparent knee injury at end of the first half, engineered two touchdown drives and led the Nittany Lions to 225 yards in the second half.

Box score: Penn State 28, Wisconsin 13

The key score, however, was a 19-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Jaylen Reed with 6 minutes 29 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) were outgained 419-298 by the third-ranked Nittany Lions (7-0, 4-0).

UW quarterback Braedyn Locke finished with 217 passing yards and completed 22 of 42 throws and had the one interception. Running back Tawee Walker posted 59 yards on 22 carries.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

Did Badgers get impatient on Braedyn Locke's interception?

One week after forcing a strip sack and turnover deep in Northwestern territory that led to a touchdown, the Badgers made a play deep in their territory they’d like to have back.

Facing third and 4 from the UW 8, Locke was picked off on a ball thrown across the middle. It turned out to be the biggest mistake of the night to that point for the Badgers.

Reed intercepted the pass and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave the Nittany Lions a 14-10 lead with 6:29 left in the third quarter.

It was a tough pill to swallow considering the Badgers defense had forced five straight possessions without a score.

Social media reacts: Braedyn Locke's back-breaking interception in Wisconsin football's loss to Penn State has Badgers fans frustrated

Backup quarterback Beau Pribula shreds Wisconsin defense

Penn State lost Allar for the second half to a leg injury he appeared to sustain while being sacked by linebacker Jake Chaney. Enter Pribula, who to that point had 10 attempts on the season for 102 yards.

Against UW he completed 11 of 13 passes for 98 yards , and his ability to run proved critical a times. He finished with six runs for 28 yards.

On the game-sealing touchdown drive he completed 5 of 5 passes for 47 yards and had runs of 8 and 9 yards. He capped the possesion with a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Khalil Dinkins with 10 minutes left that gave the Nittany Lions their final margin of victory

Badgers own final 4 minutes of first half

Wisconsin has made a point of playing well during the final 4 minutes of the first half and first 4 minutes of the second. Give the team credit for take care of that equation to go into the half with a 10-7 edge.

The Badgers’ 10-play, 73-yard drive was capped by a 1-yard run by Walker. It took 2:41 off the clock and was aided by an illegal substation penalty on the Nittany Lions that allowed the Badgers to re-play third down after Locke threw incomplete to JP Benzschawel.

Wisconsin’s job wasn’t done, though. There were 1 minute 23 seconds left on the clock, and given how Penn State moved the ball at time, a scoring drive wasn’t out of the question.

The Badgers allowed a first down on the first play, but Jake Chaney’s sack on first down from the Penn State 43 put the Nittany Lions behind schedule for a first down. Two incompletions followed and UW forced the punt.

The stop marked the third straight possession the Badgers held Penn State without a score. That streak was extended to five possessions before Reed's pick-6.

Wisconsin gains early momentum with opening drive score

A touchdown would have been better, but to open the game against the nation’s sixth-ranked defense with a 12-play, 42-yard drive was a good early sign for the Badgers.

Nathanial Vakos drilled a 50-yarder, his first field goal since the Purdue game, to give the Badgers the early edge with at the 11:05 mark of the first quarter.

That drive was Wisconsin’s best of the half until the possession that ended with Walker’s TD.

(This story was updated to correct information)

Ask Mark Stewart: Have a question about the Wisconsin football team after the loss to Penn State?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Four takeaways from Wisconsin football's 28-13 loss to No. 3 Penn State