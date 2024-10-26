JD Vance to visit Wausau, Tim Walz to visit Manitowoc and Waukesha, on Monday

Both major party vice presidential nominees will campaign in Wisconsin on Monday.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will hold an event at Wausau Downtown Airport, 725 Wood Place, at 2 p.m. Monday, according to his campaign. Doors open at noon.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will travel to Manitowoc and Waukesha on Monday, according to his campaign.

With Election Day just 10 days away, Wisconsin, a swing state, will continue to be visited as major party candidates campaign for votes.

Kamala Harris will be at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Wednesday , while former President Barack Obama rallied the liberal base in Madison last week.

And, former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, will hold a rally at Fiserv Forum on Friday, just days before the Nov. 5 election.

