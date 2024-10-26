Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    JD Vance to visit Wausau, Tim Walz to visit Manitowoc and Waukesha, on Monday

    By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Both major party vice presidential nominees will campaign in Wisconsin on Monday.

    Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will hold an event at Wausau Downtown Airport, 725 Wood Place, at 2 p.m. Monday, according to his campaign. Doors open at noon.

    Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will travel to Manitowoc and Waukesha on Monday, according to his campaign.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wl6z4_0wNcoiQM00

    With Election Day just 10 days away, Wisconsin, a swing state, will continue to be visited as major party candidates campaign for votes.

    Kamala Harris will be at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Wednesday , while former President Barack Obama rallied the liberal base in Madison last week.

    And, former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, will hold a rally at Fiserv Forum on Friday, just days before the Nov. 5 election.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: JD Vance to visit Wausau, Tim Walz to visit Manitowoc and Waukesha, on Monday

    Related Search

    Tim Walz visitJd Vance rallyPresidential electionElection DayTrump rallyVice presidential campaigns

    Comments / 17

    Add a Comment
    Sandy Muehlbauer
    1d ago
    Vote 💙 Keep our Freedom
    karl
    1d ago
    tampon tim is putting workers out a whole day because he is visiting. exactly what dems want. youu out of work.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Packers fans have officially hit the panic button on Lukas Van Ness
    FanSided2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Bucks' Andre Jackson crashes into Milwaukee townhouse
    FOX6Now.com Milwaukee1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Court docs detail ‘torture’ of Elijah Vue as mother, caretaker face more charges
    Court TV7 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Week 9 Point Spread Released
    Detroit Sports Nation1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy