    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Here's a list of early voting locations in Milwaukee County

    By Cailey Gleeson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    Early voting kicked off across Wisconsin on Tuesday, with nearly 100,000 voters heading to the polls statewide.

    Wisconsin voters are casting their ballots for several different national and local races ahead of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Most municipalities in Milwaukee County offer early voting at only one location, but Milwaukee itself has multiple.

    To find your specific polling place, click here .

    Here are the early voting locations and their hours across Milwaukee County:

    Bayside

    Early voting for Bayside residents is located at Village Hall, 9075 N. Regent Road, the village's website says .

    This early voting location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 25; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

    Brown Deer

    Early voting in Brown Deer is taking place at Village Hall, at 4800 W. Green Brook Drive, per its website .

    This polling place is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays until Thursday, Oct. 31 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

    Cudahy

    Cudahy City Hall is the city’s early voting site, at 5050 S. Lake Drive, according to its website .

    Residents can vote between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays until Thursday, Oct. 31 and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

    Fox Point

    Early voting is being held at Fox Point’s clerk’s office at Village Hall, at 7200 N. Santa Monica Blvd., according to a notice on its website. This location also offers extended hours on some weekdays.

    Fox Point’s early voting location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to noon, with extended hours until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to noon, with extended hours until 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 1.

    Franklin

    Franklin voters can head to the City Clerk's office for early voting, at 9229 W. Loomis Road, according to city's website .

    This early voting location is open weekdays through Thursday, Oct. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Glendale

    Glendale residents can vote early at City Hall, at 5909 N. Milwaukee Parkway, the city's website says.

    Early voting will take place on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 31 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

    Greendale

    Greendale Village Hall is the village’s site for early voting, at 6500 Northway, per its website .

    Early voting will take place on weekdays through Friday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Hales Corners

    Early voting in Hales Corners is occurring at Village Hall, at 5635 S. New Berlin Road, according to a notice posted on its website.

    Early voting will take place on weekdays through Thursday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

    Milwaukee

    Milwaukee has multiple early voting locations across the city. These locations are:

    • American Serb Hall, located at 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.
    • Capitol Drive Voting Center, located at 6001 W. Capitol Drive
    • Clinton Rose Senior Center, located at 3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
    • Good Hope Library, located at 7715 W. Good Hope Road
    • MATC's S Building, located at 700 W. State St.
    • Mitchell Street Library, located at 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.
    • Tippecanoe Library, located at 3912 S. Howell Ave.
    • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Zelazo Center, located at 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.
    • Washington Park Library, located at 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.
    • Zeidler Municipal Building, located 841 N. Broadway Ave.

    For a map and the hours of these locations, click here .

    Oak Creek

    Early voting in Oak Creek is being offered at City Hall, at 8040 S. 6 th St., according to its website .

    This polling location is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 25; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

    River Hills

    Early voting is taking place at Village Hall in River Hills, at 7650 N. Pheasant Lane, according to a notice on its website.

    This location will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Shorewood

    Shorewood early voting is occurring at Village Hall, at 3930 N. Murray Ave., its website says.

    This early voting location is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 25; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1.

    South Milwaukee

    South Milwaukee residents can vote early at City Hall, at 2424 15 th Ave., according to its website .

    The polling place will offer early voting on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 31 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

    St. Francis

    Early voting for St. Francis residents is taking place at City Hall, at 3400 E. Howard Ave., according to its website .

    Early voting will take place on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 31 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

    Wauwatosa

    Wauwatosa voters can head to its City Hall's Lower Civic Center, 7725 W. North Ave., to cast their ballots, its website says.

    This polling place will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 25; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1

    West Allis

    West Allis residents can vote early at City Hall, at 7525 W. Greenfield Ave., per its website .

    The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Monday, Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

    West Milwaukee

    West Milwaukee early voting is taking place at Village Hall, at 4755 W. Beloit Road, according to its website .

    Early voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays between Thursday, Oct. 24 and Wednesday, Oct. 30 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

    Whitefish Bay

    Whitefish Bay is holding early voting at Village Hall, at 5300 N. Marlborough Drive, according to its website .

    Voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays between Thursday, Oct. 24 and Wednesday, Oct. 30 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 1.

    More: When do the polls open on Election Day in Wisconsin? Plus more of your 2024 election questions answered

    More: If you're mailing in your absentee ballot in Wisconsin, this is a good week to do it

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here's a list of early voting locations in Milwaukee County

