Brewers grades: Who took the biggest leap from last season, who fell to D-plus and which rookies set a high bar?

Milwaukee Brewers reporters Todd Rosiak and Curt Hogg recently graded the players on their 2024 season. Sixteen of those players also were graded in 2023. Four players – William Contreras, Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea and Sal Frelick – graded out the same in both seasons. How did the seasons compare for other Brewers?

Who made the biggest improvement?

Shortstop Willy Adames jumped five levels from a C-plus last season to an A.

Rosiak/Hogg 2023 : Offensively, it was a down year by the standards Adames has set for himself. After posting an OPS of .886 in his first season with the Brewers and a .756 OPS in his second year, Adames saw that number dip to a career-worst .717 in 2023. A prolonged slump across the middle of the season did significant damage to Adames’ numbers and affected his overall grade.

Rosiak/Hogg 2024 : It’s hard to envision Adames’ contract year going much better at the plate. The 29-year-old broke his own franchise record for home runs by a shortstop in a season with 32 while also driving in 112 runs and posting a .794 OPS, which was good for eighth among all MLB shortstops. He hit 13 three-run homers, tying a major-league record set by none other than Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996 and became the fourth player in franchise history with a 30-homer, 20-steal season .

Did anyone else make a big jump?

Second baseman Brice Turang went up four levels from a C last season to a B-plus.

Rosiak/Hogg 2023 : Turang will likely compete for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award (and probably win some) throughout his career. As for the offense, there is significant room for improvement. Turang slashed just .218/.285/.300. His weighted runs-created plus (wRC+) of 60 was third-lowest among batters with at least 400 plate appearances.

Rosiak/Hogg 2024 : Turang put a forgettable rookie season in the rearview mirror. He blossomed into a true difference-maker both on the base paths with 50 steals (third in the majors, fifth player in franchise history to reach that mark) as well as in the field with a major-league-leading 21 defensive runs saved at second base according to FanGraphs... He hit .254 with seven homers (including two grand slams) and 54 RBI over 155 games (142 starts), excelling at just getting his bat on the ball.

Others who improved were outfielders Blake Perkins (C-minus, B-minus), Garrett Mitchell (B-minus, B) and Christian Yelich (B-plus, A-minus) and pitcher Trevor Megill (B, B-plus).

Two players made big drops to D-plus

Hoby Milner fell eight levels from an A last season to a D-plus.

Rosiak/Hogg 2024 : Milner didn’t produce in 2024 like everyone had grown accustomed to; granted, he'd set the bar awfully high the previous two years as he became a key cog in the bullpen. The 33-year-old finished with a 4.73 ERA in 61 games and was no longer the situational escape artist he had been previously.

Andruw Monasterio fell four spots from a B-minus to a D-plus.

Rosiak/Hogg 2024 : Monasterio couldn’t repeat his rookie-year success on the field. He was on the team nearly all year but had just 142 plate appearances.

Others dropping were pitchers Elvis Peguero (B, C-minus), Bryse Wilson (B-plus, C), Joel Payamps (A-minus, B-minus) and Devin Williams (A-plus, B-plus). All except Payamps spent time either on the injured list or in Class AAA Nashville in 2024.

Who set a high bar for himself this year?

Outfielder Jackson Chourio , who rebounded from a slow start to earn an A in his rookie season.

Rosiak/Hogg : Chourio hit .275/21/79/.791 with 22 stolen bases, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to post a 20-20 season. Then he turned it up even more in the postseason, hitting .455 with two homers, three RBI and a stolen base.... He not only lived up to the hype – he surpassed it. The sky is the limit for the young Venezuelan , who is already one of the faces of the franchise and a future MVP candidate.

And starting pitcher Tobias Myers , who also received an A for his surprise rookie performance.

Rosiak/Hogg : ...Non-roster invitee in spring to winner of the Brewers' most valuable pitcher award from the local chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Myers made 27 appearances, including 25 starts, with a 3.00 ERA during the regular season, stabilizing a rotation struck hard by injuries early on.

A complete list of players who were evaluated in both 2023 and 2024 and their grades

SS Willy Adames: C-plus, A (↑5)

C William Contreras: A, A

OF Sal Frelick: C-plus, C-plus

RHP Trevor Megill: B, B-plus (↑1)

LHP Hoby Milner: A, D-plus (↓8)

OF Garrett Mitchell: B-minus, B (↑2)

IF Andruw Monasterio: B-minus, D-plus (↓4)

RHP Joel Payamps: A-minus, B-minus (↓3)

RHP Elvis Peguero: B, C-minus (↓4)

RHP Freddy Peralta, B, B

OF Blake Perkins: C-minus, B-minus (↑3)

RHP Colin Rea: B-minus, B-minus

2B: Brice Turang: C, B-plus (↑4)

RHP Devin Williams: A-plus, B-plus (↓3)

RHP Bryce Wilson: B-plus, C (↓4)

OF Christian Yelich: B-plus, A-minus (↑1)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers grades: Who took the biggest leap from last season, who fell to D-plus and which rookies set a high bar?