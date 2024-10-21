Former tenants say they were abused and harassed at a Milwaukee rooming house

For years, two men said they were subject to abuse, harassment and physical attacks from a property manager working for Leaf Property Investments LLC in Milwaukee.

Scott Dercks and Wally Semrou, who lived in separate Leaf Property rooming houses between 2019 and 2023, both recounted violent outbursts and assaults by the company's property manager, Dennis Parker, to family members.

The men and their family members said they reported the abuse to landlord Sam Leaf, but the mistreatment went unaddressed, worsening with each month that passed.

Eventually, Dercks' experience led to a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit that was settled this spring. Semrou died last year.

The federal lawsuit alleged Parker made "egregious, offensive and derogatory" comments about Dercks' disabilities and sexuality both in person and through text messages and physically assaulted him.

The case was settled through a consent decree in May, meaning that Leaf Property Investments resolved the dispute without admitting guilt or taking liability . The consent decree required Leaf to pay $40,000 in monetary damages to Dercks.

In a text message, Leaf said he and his company admitted no wrongdoing in the case.

“We maintain that we have never harassed any of our tenants and will never in the future,” said Leaf, who also runs The Backyard bar and Sam’s Tap in Bay View. “The case is closed."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called several numbers listed as Parker's with no response. Attorney James Ratzel, who represented Leaf and Parker in the federal lawsuit, has not responded to multiple requests for comment since December 2023.

In an interview with the Journal Sentinel, Dercks said his experience at Leaf Property had lasting effects on his mental health.

He recounted several instances in which Parker would walk onto the balcony of his unit and shout homophobic slurs and derogatory statements, threaten eviction, or physically attack him.

"Sam Leaf knew about the problem but did nothing about it," Dercks said.

With legal ordeal over, Dercks speaks out

When Dercks found a listing for a Leaf Property room on Craigslist in 2019, he hoped the new living situation would provide a fresh start after a bad experience at another Milwaukee apartment.

Dercks moved into 1511 East Royall Place, a 19-unit rooming house, that April.

Initially, Dercks said he and Parker formed a friendship and would frequently speak with one another.

But several months into his tenancy, he said Parker's usual playful banter turned aggressive.

Dercks, who is gay, has dealt with a series of mental health challenges including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. He said his sexual orientation and mental health became frequent subjects of Parker's attacks.

"I never knew what kind of manic mood Dennis was in," Dercks told the Journal Sentinel in an interview. "I didn't know if he'd be in and out, banging on my walls, on my windows, threatening to kill me, threatening to throw me out on the streets."

Over his 13 months living at the housing complex, Dercks said the abuse escalated until he reported it to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2022.

The complaint filed by HUD, and later taken up by the DOJ, cited text messages showing that Parker repeatedly called Dercks and sent him explicit, threatening sexual messages.

For example, in December 2019, Dercks texted Parker explaining that he had previously been sexually assaulted and that comments made by Parker were triggering his PTSD, the complaint states.

The complaint said Parker responded by telling Dercks to "grow a set," then later sent a barrage of messages calling him homophobic slurs.

That same month, Dercks contacted the Milwaukee Police Department about Parker's aggressive behavior, according to the complaint. When the police visited Parker’s home to speak with him, Parker refused to open his door, yelled at an officer and was issued a $195 fine for disorderly conduct, the complaint states.

In another instance, Dercks reported to police that Parker punched him in the groin. Police issued Parker a citation for assault and battery and a $376 fine.

The complaint detailed that Parker also made negative statements about Dercks receiving Social Security Disability Insurance, or SSDI.

Although Parker was the only person accused in the complaint of being involved in the physical abuse and harassment of Dercks, prosecutors said Leaf failed to intervene.

Parker remained employed at the property, the complaint detailed, despite Dercks reporting Parker's behavior to Leaf.

"(Parker) threatened me, broke two windows, threatened to come in and assault me so many times I can't even count," Dercks said.

Another tenant of Leaf Property claimed persistent abuse

Dercks was not the only person to raise concerns about Parker to Leaf.

Sheila Semrou, the sister of Wally Semrou, said her brother told her about abusive behavior from Parker throughout his tenancy at the rooming house, including an unprovoked physical attack in which Parker punched him.

Sheila Semrou said her brother had dealt with a variety of mental health challenges for decades , including depression and schizophrenia.

"When (Wally) had a phone, there was a period where we would talk and then he was texting me or emailing me. It was infrequent, but he feared that guy," she said of Parker in a December interview.

She described her brother as a kind and gentle person and said he had lived at the rooming house, also on East Royall Place, for years.

Numerous times, Sheila Semrou said she called Leaf and Milwaukee police about her brother's mental health challenges and his discomfort with Parker.

At one point, after her brother stopped answering her phone calls, she said Leaf agreed to help the city's mental health crisis team connect with her brother by letting them into the building. However, when the time came to meet with the organization, Leaf did not show up and could not be reached on the phone, she said.

Last year, Sheila Semrou said she called the Milwaukee Police Department for a wellness check.

She said an officer told her that her brother was outside raking leaves with Parker because he had fallen behind on his rent. As a result, her brother had taken up household chores to make up for overdue costs.

A few months later, on Aug. 13, 2023, authorities found Wally Semrou's decaying body in the rooming house . He was 57.

Authorities said they had been called to the scene by Parker, who told them he had discovered the body.

When Sheila Semrou met with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner on Aug. 23, she said they told her that her brother had likely been dead for several days or weeks.

According to medical examiner and police records, there were no signs of foul play. However, due to significant decomposition of his body, authorities could not determine a cause of death. The medical examiner's report states "trauma was unable to be assessed."

Sheila Semrou remains critical of what she says was a shoddy and rushed police investigation into her brother’s death.

At the time of Wally Semrou's death, other residents in the building stated that they had not seen him since July 24, she said.

"My brother was in misery with his mental illness and in misery with a manager there that didn't care about him," Sheila Semrou said.

Unclear if Leaf Property still operating rooming houses

Since 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice has pursued cases like Dercks' through its Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative with the goal of addressing sexual misconduct by landlords, maintenance workers, loan officers and other people involved in the housing process.

Dercks' case is one of 38 lawsuits that the department has filed in recent years, including another case in Janesville where two landlords were required to pay $500,000 to female tenants who reported more than 20 years of harassment.

In a written statement to the Journal Sentinel, Kenneth Gales, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, said the goal remains to "deter and hold accountable landlords and housing providers who engage in unlawful discrimination against vulnerable tenants."

As a result of the lawsuit, the court ordered Leaf and any employees involved in property management responsibilities to complete live training on the Fair Housing Act. According to the consent decree, the trainings focus on sexual harassment and other types of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and disability.

Any employees hired by Leaf Property Investments must undergo the same training within 30 days of joining the company.

All Leaf Property locations are now required to post an "Equal Housing Opportunity" sign in each office or location where tenants are inquiring about properties or seeking tenancy. All units must also be available to rent to all interested tenants regardless of their background.

The decree also prohibits Parker from managing residential properties.

The consent decree will be in effect for two years.

Dercks said he walked past the rooming house on East Royall Place in the spring to see if the property was still actively serving residents, and saw Parker outside of the building ripping off and replacing siding on the house.

"From what I was told by the Department of Justice, [Parker] was fired and evicted." Dercks said.

Leaf denied Dercks’ claim, stating in a text message that Parker “has not been working with us for over a year."

He also said Parker was "never an employee" of Leaf Property Investments at all and called him "a contractor."

Leaf did not confirm whether or not the two East Royall Place properties were still actively serving tenants.

According to the Milwaukee City Assessor's Office, Leaf Property Investments LLC has six residential rental properties across the city of Milwaukee, not including the two-rooming houses on East Royall Place.

When the Journal Sentinel visited the property in October, no residents answered the door after repeated knocking. The building's front entryway and patio were rickety and unstable, with some sections of the structure showing signs of dilapidation.

The property appeared vacant, with lights dimmed, curtains drawn and a mailbox stuffed with envelopes.

Tamia Fowlkes is a Public Investigator reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She can be reached at tfowlkes@gannett.com .

Mary Spicuzza of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this article.

This story has been updated to add video.

About Public Investigator

Government corruption. Corporate wrongdoing. Consumer complaints. Medical scams. Public Investigator is a new initiative of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its sister newsrooms across Wisconsin. Our team wants to hear your tips, chase the leads and uncover the truth. We'll investigate anywhere in Wisconsin. Send your tips to watchdog@journalsentinel.com or call 414-319-9061. You can also submit tips at jsonline.com/tips .

