Brewers grades: Infield featured a history-making offensive performer and a defensive whiz

Todd Rosiak and Curt Hogg provide their analysis and give out grades for the 2024 Milwaukee Brewers infielders.

Willy Adames, shortstop

It’s hard to envision Adames’ contract year going much better at the plate. The 29-year-old broke his own franchise record for home runs by a shortstop in a season with 32 while also driving in 112 runs and posting a .794 OPS, which was good for eighth among all MLB shortstops. He hit 13 three-run homers, tying a major-league record set by none other than Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996 and became the fourth player in franchise history with a 30-homer, 20-steal season . He started 161 games at shortstop to set a new career high. Adames’ defense was a different story, as a midseason rut with the glove led to a career-high 20 errors. Still, the career season on offense should land a massive payday in free agency for Adames, who was also the heart and soul of the Brewers the past four years. Milwaukee could have chosen to trade him before and during the season but felt the effect would have been too deleterious. They don't come much better than Adames, both as a player and a person. He will be missed. Grade: A

Jake Bauers, first base/DH

The 2024 regular season went for Bauers the way that his previous four in the majors did, which is to say it was mostly pedestrian; the 29-year-old batted .199 with a .662 OPS. He did provide excellent defense at first base and made plays there that saved games. More than anything, though, Bauers delivered what should have been one of the greatest swings in franchise history with his go-ahead homer in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the wild-card series. The crushing loss in the ninth inning ultimately took some of the air out of Bauers’ moment, but it nevertheless was a memorable moment. He also was a reliable position-player pitcher when games got out of hand. Grade: C-minus

Rhys Hoskins, first base/DH

Seeking a consistent run producer at first base and designated hitter, the Brewers gave Hoskins what was essentially a two-year, $34 million deal in late January , roughly 10 months removed from ACL reconstruction in his left knee. In 131 games he hit .214 with 26 homers and 82 RBI with an OPS of .722. His three grand slams led the team and tied a franchise record, and manager Pat Murphy repeatedly pointed to Hoskins’ propensity for going deep at crucial times. He missed two weeks with a hamstring strain and was spotted days off here and there but otherwise was a fixture in the lineup. His batting average was easily a career worst (.226 in 2019) and his on-base percentage sagged to .303. At minus-5 outs above average and minus-3 defensive runs saved he was a liability with the glove on an otherwise tremendous defensive team. Going by Wins Above Replacement, he was pretty much an average player. But that also doesn't measure his impact in the clubhouse, where he was as solid as it gets in terms of leadership, professionalism and teaching young players the right way to play the game. Assuming Hoskins picks up his $18 million player option , it will be fair to expect a bigger season in 2025. Grade: C-plus

Andruw Monasterio, infield

A utility player with a megawatt smile and personality who was loved in the clubhouse, Monasterio couldn’t repeat his rookie-year success on the field. He was on the team nearly all year but had just 142 plate appearances, primarily against left-handed pitching, and hit just .208 with a .575 OPS. He also took a step back defensively, particularly at third base, where he made some costly mistakes down the stretch. Grade: D-plus

Joey Ortiz, third base

Everyone assumed that it would be left-hander DL Hall who’d make the biggest immediate impact on the Brewers after coming over from Baltimore in the Corbin Burnes trade. It ended up being Ortiz , who in his first full season in the majors slashed .239/11/60/.727 with 11 stolen bases over 142 games (129 starts). He took over for struggling fellow rookie Oliver Dunn after the first few weeks and never let go of third base, being named the NL’s rookie of the month for May. A neck strain that resulted in an injured list stint in early July slowed Ortiz down for a couple months, but all things considered it was a tremendous debut. The scouting report on Ortiz’s defense was right on, too – his 11 outs above average tied Blake Perkins for the team lead, and his seven defensive runs saved ranked third behind Brice Turang and Perkins. It would not be a surprise to see the Brewers slide Ortiz over to shortstop in 2025 once Adames departs. Grade: B

Brice Turang, second base

Turang put a forgettable rookie season in the rearview mirror. He blossomed into a true difference-maker both on the base paths with 50 steals (third in the majors, fifth player in franchise history to reach that mark) as well as in the field with a major-league-leading 21 defensive runs saved at second base according to FanGraphs. His total of six outs above average, which ranked him 51 st , pointed to the difficulty in truly measuring a player’s excellence in the field. As a finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove , Turang has a strong chance of becoming the first Milwaukee defender to be so honored since Lorenzo Cain in 2019. He hit .254 with seven homers (including two grand slams) and 54 RBI over 155 games (142 starts), excelling at just getting his bat on the ball, while bouncing between the top and bottom of the lineup, and led the team with seven bunt hits. He finished second on the Brewers in WAR according to Baseball Reference at 4.6. Grade: B-plus

Others who saw action

Tyler Black, Vinny Capra, Isaac Collins, Oliver Dunn, Owen Miller.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers grades: Infield featured a history-making offensive performer and a defensive whiz