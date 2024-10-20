Open in App
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Letters: Maddening length of election cycles creates toxicity when we need deliberation

    By Letters to the Editor,

    2 days ago

    Why on earth are we putting up with the maddening length of political campaign cycles in United States elections? Most of the world’s democracy campaigns are three months or less, with candidates spending much less money in the process.

    The goal of having candidates share information in campaigns is so that we can make more informed decisions, but instead advertisements are incendiary and information less, a continuing bombardment that favors candidates with the most money. It is exacerbating an already toxic and divisive political environment that is taking a psychological toll on our country. This is a bipartisan issue that we should collectively work to solve.

    Meanwhile, the political ads are relentless continually poking our psyche for months on end during what should be a deliberative democratic process we’re instead allowing ourselves be bombarded with vitriol.

    John Hayek, Oak Creek

    Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the on the bottom of this page .

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Letters: Maddening length of election cycles creates toxicity when we need deliberation

