    Letters: Same old tired myths about voucher school repeated. Students are fleeing MPS.

    By Letters to the Editor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGD8N_0wEQbb8F00

    Once again, we hear someone citing the same tired myths about voucher and charter schools (“ Voucher scam has failed to transform education ,” Oct. 6).

    First of all, charter schools are — and have always been — public schools subject to the same accountability and testing of students as Milwaukee Public Schools students, and receive fewer tax dollars to operate. There is full accountability from charter schools. Voucher schools operate differently — again a choice that parents make for multiple reasons.

    No one promised that choice or charter schools would ‘transform education.’ They provide options for parents unhappy with the performance of MPS — options that parents must have. Alternatives to MPS are not a scam. Charter and choice schools operate at a lower cost than MPS schools.

    Opinion: MPS suffers death by a thousand cuts while private, choice schools get millions

    Opinion: Tax dollars that flow to choice schools take away critical funds for public education

    Unfortunately, we don’t have room to discuss MPS failures. No one is robbing MPS of tax dollars — we are simply providing a means to serve the needs of all parents and their children. Charter schools provide excellent special education programs and individualized education programs for students — and do that quite well with accountability and transparency. They do not turn down students with special needs.

    Choice schools have a different operational structure. I proudly worked with charter schools, special education teachers, exceptional needs students and their parents for many years. They are not flocking back to MPS.

    These myths and gross distortions of reality do not help your case for MPS. MPS continues to fail — but it is not due to giving parents critical options for their children.

    Karen Coy Romano, Shorewood

    Opinion: Secretary Cardona’s Wisconsin bus tour falls flat. We need pro-parent policies.

    Opinion Wisconsin school choice isn’t controversial among students and families it helps

    Opinion: Arguments that Wisconsin schools are underfunded fall flat. Data shows otherwise.

    Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

    Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

    • Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.
    • Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.
    • Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.
    • Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.
    • Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.
    • We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.
    • We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.
    • Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.
    • All letters are subject to editing.

    Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the on the bottom of this page .

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Letters: Same old tired myths about voucher school repeated. Students are fleeing MPS.

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    posative
    1d ago
    I worked fir 3 different charter schools in Milwaukee! One,the principal had a liquor bar in his office. Second one paid teachers crap,ni health insurance...Horrible! Third one,same situations. Charter schools have teacher shortages and new teachers who don't know how to teach. The problem with MPS is poor communication. Some of the schools are extremely violent in the worst parts of the city. Others have great students, great teachers, and some not so good teachers. MPS has an attendance issue, not a curriculum issue. It's so easy to see after teaching for 25 years.
    posative
    1d ago
    This article is a complete lie!
    View all comments
