Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Opinion: Children are not weapons. Don't let anti-trans ads meant to sow fear work.

    By Abigail Swetz and B.C.,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijrPq_0wDPypzi00

    Wisconsin airwaves have exploded with attack ads designed to use trans identity as a wedge issue to divide Wisconsinites and sow fear in our electorate. We cannot let these attacks work .

    We are here as members of the LGBTQ+ community – one of us trans and one of us cis. This means that when we were born and the doctor told everyone what gender we were, one of us grew up to identify with another gender, and the other grew up to identify with the same gender. We are here to say these divisive attacks are wrong – factually and ethically. But we’re not here to give the lies more oxygen. We are here to ask you for support at the ballot box because, as fellow members of your community, we are here to ask for your understanding and empathy.

    The next time a politician tries to earn your vote by attacking the trans community, we are asking you to hold these truths in mind:

    • Trans people are people. We are your coworkers and neighbors. People deserve respect. Every single person.
    • Trans children are children. They are members of families. Children deserve love and trust. Every single child.
    • Every person deserves access to medically-accurate health care. This includes you, us and people who are incarcerated.
    • Every child deserves access to medically-accurate health care. This includes the children we love and care for in our families, and the children you love and care for in yours. This health care also involves parental consent.
    • Every person deserves safety. This includes access to domestic violence shelters and services, no matter your gender or ours.
    • Every child deserves support. This includes access to support groups for the children your families support, for the children our families support and for the children who do not find support within their own families. We know. We have led these support groups; we have attended them. They can be – and are – a lifeline.

    Politicians should know better than to attack children

    And we are asking you to hold these truths in your heart: People are not issues; children are not weapons; health care, safety and support are for everyone. Everyone includes trans people, trans children; everyone includes you, and everyone includes us.

    In the LGBTQ+ community, we care about so many of the same issues as everyone else – health care, reproductive rights, the affordability of housing, funding for public education. These are the issues that inform our votes. We as LGBTQ+ people have been made into issues against our own will by politicians looking to use your own neighbors to scare you into voting a certain way. Please don’t let it work.

    Opinion: James Causey was rejected and homeless at 15. Today he leads LGBTQ group that gave him acceptance.

    Politicians should know better than to attack people, especially children. Leaders do know better. So can voters. We share the values of safety, freedom and a belief in the promise of this state to move forward and this country to build a more perfect union.

    We do that by holding onto the truth that our future is collective. We do it by rejecting attacks. We do it by voting with our hearts and minds. And we do it in community.

    Abigail Swetz is the Executive Director of Fair Wisconsin , an advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community. B.C. is a Wisconsin college student who is being identified by initials due to safety concerns.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Opinion: Children are not weapons. Don't let anti-trans ads meant to sow fear work.

    Comments / 18
    Add a Comment
    Granny H
    23h ago
    The democrats are the ones that brought children "into this". What conservatives are saying is that children DO NOT have the capacity to choose "trans". There are boys who might wear dresses and want to play with girls and girls who are tomboys who just like playing with boys and boy things. When they're ADULTS they can then figure it out. No before.
    Dora Szemborski
    1d ago
    I think some of you don't know what's going on in our schools. They are trying to make it fascinating for children even in second grade wonder what it would be like to be the other gender even reading books about it. I think that is way too young for a person to be wondering about their gender. Let them be kids and let them play games that will be useful to gaining knowledge. This is our future we are messing with. I hate to tell you that not very many really want to be the other gender. Most of us are content with what God gave us as far as reproductive parts and how to use them when we grow up.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Packers wearing white uniforms, helmets for the Winter Warning game vs Texans. Social media reacts.
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy