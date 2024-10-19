Opinion: Children are not weapons. Don't let anti-trans ads meant to sow fear work.

Wisconsin airwaves have exploded with attack ads designed to use trans identity as a wedge issue to divide Wisconsinites and sow fear in our electorate. We cannot let these attacks work .

We are here as members of the LGBTQ+ community – one of us trans and one of us cis. This means that when we were born and the doctor told everyone what gender we were, one of us grew up to identify with another gender, and the other grew up to identify with the same gender. We are here to say these divisive attacks are wrong – factually and ethically. But we’re not here to give the lies more oxygen. We are here to ask you for support at the ballot box because, as fellow members of your community, we are here to ask for your understanding and empathy.

The next time a politician tries to earn your vote by attacking the trans community, we are asking you to hold these truths in mind:

Trans people are people. We are your coworkers and neighbors. People deserve respect. Every single person.

Trans children are children. They are members of families. Children deserve love and trust. Every single child.

Every person deserves access to medically-accurate health care. This includes you, us and people who are incarcerated.

Every child deserves access to medically-accurate health care. This includes the children we love and care for in our families, and the children you love and care for in yours. This health care also involves parental consent.

Every person deserves safety. This includes access to domestic violence shelters and services, no matter your gender or ours.

Every child deserves support. This includes access to support groups for the children your families support, for the children our families support and for the children who do not find support within their own families. We know. We have led these support groups; we have attended them. They can be – and are – a lifeline.

Politicians should know better than to attack children

And we are asking you to hold these truths in your heart: People are not issues; children are not weapons; health care, safety and support are for everyone. Everyone includes trans people, trans children; everyone includes you, and everyone includes us.

In the LGBTQ+ community, we care about so many of the same issues as everyone else – health care, reproductive rights, the affordability of housing, funding for public education. These are the issues that inform our votes. We as LGBTQ+ people have been made into issues against our own will by politicians looking to use your own neighbors to scare you into voting a certain way. Please don’t let it work.

Politicians should know better than to attack people, especially children. Leaders do know better. So can voters. We share the values of safety, freedom and a belief in the promise of this state to move forward and this country to build a more perfect union.

We do that by holding onto the truth that our future is collective. We do it by rejecting attacks. We do it by voting with our hearts and minds. And we do it in community.

Abigail Swetz is the Executive Director of Fair Wisconsin , an advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community. B.C. is a Wisconsin college student who is being identified by initials due to safety concerns.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Opinion: Children are not weapons. Don't let anti-trans ads meant to sow fear work.