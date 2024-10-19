Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Brewers grades: Outfielders flash leather, and the youngest and oldest earn an 'A'

    By Todd Rosiak and Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Todd Rosiak and Curt Hogg provide their analysis and give out grades for the 2024 Milwaukee Brewers outfielders. Fourth of five parts. Check back daily for more grades.

    Jackson Chourio

    What a rookie campaign. Chourio hit .323 in a team-leading 62 Cactus League at-bats in the spring, started on opening day in New York and set about checking off first after first on his list of personal achievements. The inevitable struggles set in a few weeks in and rather than sending Chourio back to the minors, the Brewers kept him on the roster and cut his playing time. He didn’t pout, leaned on veterans for guidance and beginning with a two-hit game on June 2 became one of the best players not only on the team, but in the National League the rest of the way. In 148 games (137 starts), Chourio hit .275/21/79/.791 with 22 stolen bases, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to post a 20-20 season. Then he turned it up even more in the postseason, hitting .455 with two homers, three RBI and a stolen base. The two homers came in Game 2 , each tying the game as he joined Babe Ruth as the only players in MLB history to accomplish the feat. He also became the second-youngest player to homer twice in a postseason game. Chourio started 79 games in left and 56 in right, and between the two he accrued 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average. He not only lived up to the hype – he surpassed it. The sky is the limit for the young Venezuelan , who is already one of the faces of the franchise and a future MVP candidate. Grade: A

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADrh6_0wDPxHSZ00

    Sal Frelick

    Frelick’s second year in the majors – and his first full season – had its ups and downs. He finished batting .259 with a .320 on-base percentage and .335 slugging percentage, but in the second half slashed just .234/.272/.304 with his lack of hard contact glaring. Frelick, however, broke out of that funk in the playoffs by going 4 for 11 with a memorable homer in Game 3 , his first since May 15, after recovering almost astonishingly fast from a bone bruise in his left hip. Hat tip to Frelick for exhibiting hockey level toughness in playing through the pain. He was also fantastic on defense all season, tallying 16 defensive runs saved in right field, most in the NL, and six assists, and being a named a finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove. That plan for him to play third base ? Frelick ended up with four innings over two games. Grade: C-plus .

    Garrett Mitchell

    This was supposed to be the year Mitchell broke through. But once again injury struck , as a fluke fractured finger suffered in a routine batting-practice session at the end of spring training left him on the injured list for the first 84 games. Mitchell returned in early July and over 69 games (54 starts) he hit .255/8/21/.811 with 11 stolen bases. He proved he can be a clutch player when he socked a two-run homer in the eighth inning of Game 2 that delivered the Brewers their only victory in the three-game NL wild-card series. He delivered six defensive runs saved in only 456⅔ innings split between center and right and accounted for three of Milwaukee’s 10 home-run robberies. He might be the best athlete on the team; now Mitchell needs to stay healthy to reach his immense promise. Grade: B

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCucq_0wDPxHSZ00

    Blake Perkins

    Carlos Gomez (2013) and Lorenzo Cain (2019) each won Gold Gloves as Milwaukee centerfielders. Perkins, who was named a Gold Glove finalist this week, might have had a better résumé than either of his predecessors. He had half of the Brewers’ 10 home-run robberies and finished with 11 outs above average and eight defensive runs saved in 956⅓ innings – all in center. He also had the best throwing arm on the team according to the metrics, with a top throw of 98.6 mph. A switch-hitter, Perkins didn’t impress with a .240/6/43/.648 line, but he did steal 23 bases and bunt for six hits . Truth be told, any offense the 28-year-old provides is a bonus, he’s that good defensively. Grade: B-minus .

    More: Here's the contract status of Milwaukee Brewers players headed into the offseason

    Christian Yelich

    When he was healthy, Yelich was one of the best players in baseball once again, showcasing a return to elite form throughout the first half en route to being named an all-star starter . He missed 20 games early with his usual low-back issues only to see them flare up once again in late July, this time so severely that he opted for season-ending surgery . The upshot is that the procedure is expected to put an end to the pain once and for all after he recovers. Yelich finished with a .315 average and .909 OPS with 11 homers and 21 stolen bases in 73 games. It’s probably somewhat unfair to knock a player for injuries and nobody felt worse than Yelich about not being available down the stretch, but the Brewers sure missed his bat. It’s too bad the injury took away another high MVP finish for Yelich, who has worked exceedingly hard to get back to that level. Grade: A-minus .

    Traded or designated for assignment

    Chris Roller, Joey Wiemer.

    Others who saw action

    Isaac Collins, Brewer Hicklen.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers grades: Outfielders flash leather, and the youngest and oldest earn an 'A'

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brewers grades: Who took the biggest leap from last season, who fell to D-plus and which rookies set a high bar?
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel10 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Milwaukee Bucks announce fan events for season openers
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Packers fans embrace new kicker Brandon McManus at Lambeau Field and on social media after his game-winning field goal
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel23 hours ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    What channel is Packers vs Texans on? Time, TV, streaming info to watch Week 7 game
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel1 day ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy