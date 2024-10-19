Brewers grades: Outfielders flash leather, and the youngest and oldest earn an 'A'

Todd Rosiak and Curt Hogg provide their analysis and give out grades for the 2024 Milwaukee Brewers outfielders. Fourth of five parts. Check back daily for more grades.

What a rookie campaign. Chourio hit .323 in a team-leading 62 Cactus League at-bats in the spring, started on opening day in New York and set about checking off first after first on his list of personal achievements. The inevitable struggles set in a few weeks in and rather than sending Chourio back to the minors, the Brewers kept him on the roster and cut his playing time. He didn’t pout, leaned on veterans for guidance and beginning with a two-hit game on June 2 became one of the best players not only on the team, but in the National League the rest of the way. In 148 games (137 starts), Chourio hit .275/21/79/.791 with 22 stolen bases, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to post a 20-20 season. Then he turned it up even more in the postseason, hitting .455 with two homers, three RBI and a stolen base. The two homers came in Game 2 , each tying the game as he joined Babe Ruth as the only players in MLB history to accomplish the feat. He also became the second-youngest player to homer twice in a postseason game. Chourio started 79 games in left and 56 in right, and between the two he accrued 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average. He not only lived up to the hype – he surpassed it. The sky is the limit for the young Venezuelan , who is already one of the faces of the franchise and a future MVP candidate. Grade: A

Sal Frelick

Frelick’s second year in the majors – and his first full season – had its ups and downs. He finished batting .259 with a .320 on-base percentage and .335 slugging percentage, but in the second half slashed just .234/.272/.304 with his lack of hard contact glaring. Frelick, however, broke out of that funk in the playoffs by going 4 for 11 with a memorable homer in Game 3 , his first since May 15, after recovering almost astonishingly fast from a bone bruise in his left hip. Hat tip to Frelick for exhibiting hockey level toughness in playing through the pain. He was also fantastic on defense all season, tallying 16 defensive runs saved in right field, most in the NL, and six assists, and being a named a finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove. That plan for him to play third base ? Frelick ended up with four innings over two games. Grade: C-plus .

Garrett Mitchell

This was supposed to be the year Mitchell broke through. But once again injury struck , as a fluke fractured finger suffered in a routine batting-practice session at the end of spring training left him on the injured list for the first 84 games. Mitchell returned in early July and over 69 games (54 starts) he hit .255/8/21/.811 with 11 stolen bases. He proved he can be a clutch player when he socked a two-run homer in the eighth inning of Game 2 that delivered the Brewers their only victory in the three-game NL wild-card series. He delivered six defensive runs saved in only 456⅔ innings split between center and right and accounted for three of Milwaukee’s 10 home-run robberies. He might be the best athlete on the team; now Mitchell needs to stay healthy to reach his immense promise. Grade: B

Blake Perkins

Carlos Gomez (2013) and Lorenzo Cain (2019) each won Gold Gloves as Milwaukee centerfielders. Perkins, who was named a Gold Glove finalist this week, might have had a better résumé than either of his predecessors. He had half of the Brewers’ 10 home-run robberies and finished with 11 outs above average and eight defensive runs saved in 956⅓ innings – all in center. He also had the best throwing arm on the team according to the metrics, with a top throw of 98.6 mph. A switch-hitter, Perkins didn’t impress with a .240/6/43/.648 line, but he did steal 23 bases and bunt for six hits . Truth be told, any offense the 28-year-old provides is a bonus, he’s that good defensively. Grade: B-minus .

Christian Yelich

When he was healthy, Yelich was one of the best players in baseball once again, showcasing a return to elite form throughout the first half en route to being named an all-star starter . He missed 20 games early with his usual low-back issues only to see them flare up once again in late July, this time so severely that he opted for season-ending surgery . The upshot is that the procedure is expected to put an end to the pain once and for all after he recovers. Yelich finished with a .315 average and .909 OPS with 11 homers and 21 stolen bases in 73 games. It’s probably somewhat unfair to knock a player for injuries and nobody felt worse than Yelich about not being available down the stretch, but the Brewers sure missed his bat. It’s too bad the injury took away another high MVP finish for Yelich, who has worked exceedingly hard to get back to that level. Grade: A-minus .

Traded or designated for assignment

Chris Roller, Joey Wiemer.

Others who saw action

Isaac Collins, Brewer Hicklen.

