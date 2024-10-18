Fond du Lac County man grows 2,551-pound giant pumpkin, setting the record for Wisconsin's heaviest

Just in time for Halloween, Wisconsin's heaviest-ever giant pumpkin was recently crowned at a fall festival.

The 2,551-pound Atlantic Giant took first prize at the 2024 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival weigh-off in Altoona on Sept. 28. The prize-winning plant was grown by veteran giant pumpkin grower Jim Ford, who grew it in his garden in Eldorado, a town in Fond du Lac County.

Ford's pumpkin surpassed Wisconsin's previous heaviest pumpkin ― 2,420 pounds grown by Brian Mathiowetz last year. In fact, Ford's pumpkin came close to the world record of 2,749 pounds, set last year in California by Minnesota grower Travis Gienger.

"Considering I'm originally from Illinois, it feels really good that I've come to Wisconsin to show these guys how to grow a heavy one," Ford said. "There are a lot of good growers in Wisconsin. It is the most successful giant pumpkin state in the U.S., so to break a record with a bunch of elite growers is a privilege."

How to grow a record-setting giant pumpkin

Ford has been growing giant pumpkins for nearly 25 years. He said the knowledge he's acquired over the decades is the most important part of raising a record-setting pumpkin.

"We learn every year," he said. "Just like life. ... I already know what I'm going to do differently next year."

Good growing practices, good genetics, ensuring plants stay healthy and disease-free, plenty of water and proper drainage are also key elements giant pumpkin growers like Ford work hard to refine each year. One of Ford's plants could easily require as much as 150 gallons of water per day during its peak growing period, he said.

But, while giant pumpkin growers can spend hours cultivating their plants each day, Ford says you have to be careful not to overdo it.

"Sometimes, you can love them so much that you hurt them," he said.

This year, Ford grew and tended to three Atlantic Giants. Though not as big as his record-setting pumpkin, the other two were also massive, at 2,048 and 1,977 pounds.

Any time a pumpkin grows this large, it's almost certainly an Atlantic Giant. Atlantic Giant seeds are commercially available in garden stores, seed catalogs and online, but, to grow a competition-ready pumpkin, you'll need to obtain seeds with "special genetics" from a giant pumpkin grower, Ford said.

Last year, Ford hit what was then a personal record of 2,177 pounds. He used seeds from that PR pumpkin to grow this year's record-setting one.

"We're very proud. We're glad (Ford) brought it here," Altoona city administrator Mike Golat said. "(The festival) is about celebrating the growers and their hard work. It really is a lot of work."

While people speculate whether it's the soil or something else that makes Wisconsin such a good place for giant pumpkin cultivation, Ford argues it's the state's knowledgeable and connected community of growers that makes such large pumpkins possible.

The Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers club is a nonprofit organization that started in 1984, according to its website. Members participate in growing events, weigh-offs, educational seminars and other events. They also share seeds and information, Ford said. But, since giant pumpkin growing is a sport, he said, they might hold back their deepest growing secrets.

As Ford puts it, "I like to say I have 'pumpkin friends' 11 months out of the year, then, we become very, very competitive."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fond du Lac County man grows 2,551-pound giant pumpkin, setting the record for Wisconsin's heaviest