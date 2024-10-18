Open in App
    Half a million Wisconsin residents have requested absentee ballots. Here's how the process works

    By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzAgP_0wC6oIgk00

    Voting is now underway for the Nov. 5 election, with many Wisconsinites receiving their absentee ballots .

    Wisconsin voters can request an absentee ballot for any reason in Wisconsin, and clerks must now fulfill the request within 24 to 48 business hours.

    Absentee voting via mail in Wisconsin has remained popular across the state since skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic .

    From requesting a ballot, to ensuring its counted for the upcoming election, here's everything you need to know about voting absentee via mail in Wisconsin.

    Half a million Wisconsin residents have already requested absentee ballots

    More than a half million Wisconsin residents have received their ballot for the Nov. 5 election, and 283,123 have returned it as of Oct. 17, according to the Wisconsin Election Commission .

    Nationwide, the U.S. Postal Service says it's confident in its ability to deliver ballots by the election, citing that in 2020, ballots accounted for just .11% of the Postal Service's total mail volume.

    In Wisconsin, Election Commission staff and USPS officials from Wisconsin's division meet throughout the year ; election staff that participate in these meetings include management, technical and training staff.

    To distinguish ballots, postal facilities use a special fluorescent ID tag to easily identify ballot materials during the postal process.

    According to its website, the U.S. Postal Service delivered 99.9% of ballots mailed by voters to election officials within seven days, according to its website .

    In Milwaukee, ballots are transported from the mail, early voting sites, long-term care facilities and drop boxes to the Central Count Processing Center, where they are organized, locked and under 24-hour surveillance. On Election Day, all of the absentee ballots are processed at Central Count.

    How can I request an absentee ballot in Wisconsin?

    Here's how to request an absentee ballot in Milwaukee. If you live in a different community, you can find your clerk's contact information and address here .

    By email: Request an absentee ballot by emailing absenteeballot@milwaukee.gov with a copy of your photo ID attached. The email also must include your full name, voting address and the election you would like an absentee ballot for to be sent to your address.

    By mail: Download the Application for Absentee Ballot . Complete the form and mail it with a copy of your photo ID to the following address: Absentee Ballot Request Election Commission, 200 E. Wells St. Room 501, Milwaukee WI 53202.

    Online: Visit MyVote.wi.gov and submit an application for an absentee ballot.

    When is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot?

    The deadline for most voters to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. For voters who are indefinitely confined, military and hospitalized voters, you can find more information on deadlines here .

    When should you mail your absentee ballot?

    The Postal Service recommends voters return their ballot by mail at least one week prior to Election Day, so by Oct. 29. That ensures it gets back to your clerk in time.

    If you miss the recommended deadline, you can drop off a ballot at any drop box located in the City of Milwaukee until 6 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can also drop off their ballot at the Central Count Processing Center until 8 p.m.

    How to track your absentee ballot in Wisconsin:

    Voters can track their ballot on MyVote WI , the official state website for voter information run by the Wisconsin Election Commission. If you have an active absentee request, you can check the status of your ballot by entering in your full name and date of birth.

    On the website, you can track if a ballot was sent and if it has been received or processed, and if the returned ballot was received. Tracking information also includes when the ballot needs to be returned to the clerk and what options you have to return your ballot.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Dottie
    2d ago
    Wisconsin relies on the trucking industryso much ,I hope the voters realize the damage the dems will do to it with their E.V. mandates.How can people afford to buy EV'S to replace their diesel trucks.The government won't buy them for them because they are spending the taxpayers money on supporting the illegals.
    wolf party
    2d ago
    .11%? bullshit. people are f-ing lazy. way higher than that. I work for the post office and I would never trust it. they took more than 15 days to get my mortgage check from kenosha to Madison. I no longer mail it.
    View all comments
