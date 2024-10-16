Open in App
    Laurie Metcalf will play Ed Gein's mother in Ryan Murphy's next 'Monster' Netflix series

    By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Four-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf will play Wisconsin serial killer Ed Gein's mother in Ryan Murphy's next "Monster" series for Netflix, Variety first reported Tuesday.

    Murphy, whose first "Monster" series told the stylized story of Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, had disclosed last month that his next project's focus would be Gein, the Plainfield man who confessed in 1957 to killing two local women and to digging up bodies from graveyards.

    "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam is set to play Gein. Metcalf will play Augusta Gein, his religious, domineering mother.

    Metcalf, who won three of her four Emmys playing Jackie on "Roseanne," has played a range of other mothers on the big and small screen, from her Emmy-nominated turn as Mary Cooper, Sheldon's mom, on "The Big Bang Theory" to Marion McPherson, mother of the title character in the 2017 movie "Lady Bird." That performance earned Metcalf an Oscar nomination.

    Also named to the "Monster" cast, according to Variety: Tom Hollander as director Alfred Hitchcock and Olivia Williams as the filmmaker's wife, Alma. Hitchcock's horror movie "Psycho" was based on Milwaukee writer Robert Bloch's novel inspired by Gein — an indication that the making of that groundbreaking 1960 thriller will figure in the miniseries as well.

    Murphy's "Dahmer" was one of the most streamed shows of 2022, but it also was criticized for being exploitive and for glorifying the Milwaukee serial killer's story.

    Murphy's second "Monster" series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," debuted on Netflix Sept. 19, logging 22.7 million views in its first week on the streaming service.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Laurie Metcalf will play Ed Gein's mother in Ryan Murphy's next 'Monster' Netflix series

