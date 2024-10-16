Things to do in Milwaukee this weekend, including Gallery Night MKE

Gallery Night MKE

More than 70 venues are taking part in the fall Gallery Night MKE, starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 18 and continuing during the day Oct. 19. Hours vary by location; check the website for details. Admission is free; at many stops, artists are on hand. Info: gallerynightmke.com .

NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show

The fall NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park's Exposition Center this weekend. The show's hours are noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20. Admission is $10; $8 for seniors 60 and older; and free for kids 17 and younger and for active military members, veterans, first responders and medical personnel. Info: narimilwaukee.org/FallShow.

Hunting Moon Pow Wow

The Hunting Moon Pow Wow, the annual celebration of Native American culture and traditions, returns to the Baird Center Oct. 18-20 with dance, drum and singing competitions, food, arts and crafts, and more. Grand entry is at 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 1 and 7 p.m. Oct. 19, and noon Oct. 20. Admission is free. Info: huntingmoonpowwow.com.

Fall Fest in Center Street Park

Center Street Park, 6420 W. Clarke St., has a Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, with music, food, family games and more. Admission is free. Info: Fall Fest Facebook event page.

Dia de los Muertos doings at Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum's Kohl's Family Sundays has a special Dia de los Muertos program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20. Doings include performances by Mariachi Infantil and Mariachi Juvenil of the Latino Arts Strings Program and Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance; art-making activities; and an opportunity to contribute to a community ofrenda. Kohl's Family Sundays are included in museum admission: $27; $20 for students, seniors 65 and older and members of the military; free for Wisconsin K-12 teachers and for kids 12 and younger. Info: mam.org.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Things to do in Milwaukee this weekend, including Gallery Night MKE