A new Milwaukee business park restaurant will feature Indian items. It's getting $65,000 in city grants

A new restaurant planned for Milwaukee's Park Place business park will get $65,000 in city grants to help finance the business under a proposal approved by the Common Council.

IVR Bar is leasing the former Point Burger Bar , 10950 W. Good Hope Road.

IVR stands for International Variety Restaurant. Its menu will include Indian dishes, such as curry and masala, as well as such items as pizza, tacos and pasta, according to city documents.

IVR Bar will be operated by Vijay and Apexa Patel. They also operate Honeydip Donuts, 805 S. Layton Ave., and Indian Village Restaurant , 7640 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield.

IVR Bar is getting $65,000 in three city grants to help finance renovations at the building under the council's Tuesday vote.

That's coming from a tax incremental financing district at Park Place. The district uses property tax revenue generated by A.O. Smith Corp.'s Lloyd R. Smith Corporate Technology Center, which opened at the business park in 2018.

IVR Bar will spend $202,600 on the building's renovations, according to a Department of City Development report. That includes new signs, facade improvements, and interior renovations that include a bathroom remodeling and new flooring.

The building is owned by Shongololo LLC, which is leasing it to IVR Bar. Shongololo's registered agent is Brian Ward, who operated Point Burger Bar and also operates Ward's House of Prime, 540 E. Mason St.

