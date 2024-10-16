Open in App
    How cold does it have to be before you turn your heat on in Wisconsin?

    By Steven Martinez, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGojE_0w8qNLV800

    As temperatures dipped into the 30s Tuesday night and you wrapped your blankets tight around you, you might have thought that it's finally time to turn the heat on.

    Or maybe you've been walking around in shorts inside your home this week, heat blasting, as the first real taste of fall weather moves through Wisconsin. It's a classic debate in the Badger State: How cold does it have to be before you get tired of putting on another sweatshirt and crank up the thermostat? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wants to know:

    What temperature do you set your thermostat in the winter? Vote in the poll below to participate. Interact and leave comments for a chance to be featured in our updated story.

    Online Form - Wisconsin heat

    If the form does not display on your device, try this link .

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How cold does it have to be before you turn your heat on in Wisconsin?

    Michael Ledman
    2d ago
    cmon I never turn my heat on !!
