Bo Ryan stepped to the microphone and started his portion of the evening Sunday with a little fun.

“I’m not a storyteller,” he said.

That line drew laughs from the crowd at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, because the former Wisconsin men’s basketball coach is just the opposite. He’s a master storyteller and with 32-years of experience as a head coach and a colorful childhood in Chester, Pennsylvania, he would have had plenty of material to draw from for his enshrinement speech into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

But that’s not the direction he went. Ryan used his time to express gratitude to those who helped him during a career that as a head coach started at UW-Platteville, then took him to UW-Milwaukee and finally Wisconsin for the final 14 seasons of his career.

The thank yous started with his parents.

“My mom, Louise, was a stabilizing force in our family. She kept us organized at all times,” Ryan said. “My dad, Butch, took me everywhere. From the time I was a toddler to the time I was a teenager my life with my father revolved around sports, either watching him play or coach or as a spectator at Chester High School basketball games or watching the Big Five at the Palestra. Great days."

More: What made Wisconsin's Bo Ryan a hall of fame coach? His former players weigh in.

Bo Ryan tells former players 'it was supreme honor to coach you'

The NBA produced highlight video of Ryan's career

Bo Ryan coached at three schools in Wisconsin. Each posted a tribute

This video from Wisconsin features some familiar faces.

Ryan went 30-27 in two seasons at UWM to jump start the Panthers surge during the 2000s.

This post from UW-Platteville provides a link to his accomplishments there, which include a 353-75 record (.822) and four national titles.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Watch Bo Ryan's induction speech in the Naismith Hall of Fame