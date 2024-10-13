Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her presidential campaign back to Milwaukee.

Harris will return to Wisconsin's largest city Thursday as the race with former President Donald Trump reaches its final weeks. It will be her sixth visit to the battleground state, and her third stop in Milwaukee County. She launched her presidential campaign here in late July with a rally in West Allis .

The campaign stop comes as Harris is locked in a tight race with Trump. In the latest Marquette University Law School poll released earlier this month, she maintained a four-point lead over Trump, within the poll's margin of error. Among both registered and likely voters, it was 52% for Harris and 48% for Trump.

Harris' last campaign stop in Milwaukee was at Fiserv Forum in August when she appeared with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

She has also held rallies in Eau Claire , Madison and Ripon .

Trump was most recently in Wisconsin last Sunday for a rally in Juneau , which was his fourth event in the swing state in just nine days.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kamala Harris bringing campaign back to Milwaukee this week