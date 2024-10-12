Milwaukee activist Vaun Mayes reaches plea agreement in case related to Sherman Park unrest

Milwaukee community activist Vaun Mayes will plead guilty to promoting and encouraging a riot in his federal criminal case that has lasted more than six years related to the unrest that unfolded during the summer of 2016 in the Sherman Park neighborhood.

The civil unrest followed the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old Black man, Sylville Smith. His death sparked days of violent unrest, from about Aug. 13 to 15, as rioters and protestors decried decades of systematic problems including racism, segregation and poverty.

Mayes was accused of plotting to firebomb a police station and was indicted on seven counts in 2018. According to court records, prosecutors will agree to dismiss the superseding indictment at sentencing.

The plea agreement says Mayes will plead guilty to breaking a federal law of using a facility of interstate commerce — a cellphone — to "organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot."

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said Mayes, along with several individuals, on Aug. 15, "conspired, attempted to use, and used cellphones and social media to encourage others to participate in the riot," the agreement says.

Mayes' pending case hasn't kept him out of the public eye as he remains an active participant at some of the community's biggest gatherings and events and has an ability to turn out a crowd. This summer, he helped organize a night event on Juneteenth at Washington Park that was marketed to young people after booking notable Milwaukee rappers.

The event drew between 3,000 to 5,000 people and received outrage from public officials after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at the park after the event and authorities said they recovered several guns. One alderman said the event should have been called off due to lack of coordination with law enforcement and organizers, and the loss of philanthropic funding.

Mayes said other events with large budgets or city-coordinated events have had issues and not faced the same type of criticism.

He referred the Journal Sentinel to his attorney on Saturday but did confirm that he will plead guilty. His attorney, Robert LeBell, declined to comment.. Mayes posted to his Facebook page on Saturday.

"FINALLY," he wrote. "A resolution is coming. Those interested in coming to support, writing letters, or speaking on my behalf tap in. Let's end this chapter and move ON!"

A change of plea hearing before Judge Pamela Pepper is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the federal courthouse.

Mayes would inevitably be sentenced at a later date. The maximum penalty for the offense is five years in federal prison, the agreement says.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee activist Vaun Mayes reaches plea agreement in case related to Sherman Park unrest