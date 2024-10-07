Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Milwaukee teenager dies after being shot Sunday afternoon

    By David Clarey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJSmI_0vxrQHJR00

    A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy died on Sunday after being shot, authorities said.

    The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Cornell Street, Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. After being shot, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but died.

    The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the youth as Lamar Parish Jr., of Milwaukee, on Monday.

    Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and seeking unknown suspect or suspects, the department said in its email. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

    Milwaukee has seen 103 reported homicides this year, according to Milwaukee police data updated through Oct. 3. That's down 22% from last year at this time and down 39% from the year prior, when the city had 132 and 170 deaths through Oct. 3 in those years.

    Where to find free gun locks in Milwaukee

    David Clarey can be reached at dclarey@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee teenager dies after being shot Sunday afternoon

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Linda L Wojtasiak
    2h ago
    so the milwaukee journal sentinel is misrepresenting what you see in this picture so do not believe that this is a photo of the scene of the shooting- we don’t have snow yet this picture does show snow
    Kelli Wilson
    18h ago
    How about you keep the criminals in jail. Stop the plea bargaining. Especially for the ones with guns
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    iHeartRadio2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton grows as it nears Florida; Jax on guard for flooding
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Not Found The 13-year-old girl who met a 41-year-old man after school and got pregnant with him is now thought to be dead; the man has been charged
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    Piggly Wiggly Will Be Closing One of Its Locations in Milwaukee – Nearly 50 Workers Will Be Laid Off
    Kennardo G. James2 days ago
    How Wisconsin Are You? 18 Signs You’re a True Wisconsinite
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Frontier Airlines plane carrying 190 passengers 'bursts into flames' landing at Las Vegas airport
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Former Brewers pitcher Matt Bush faces new legal trouble, tried to flee scene of accident, report says
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Stabbing Sister With 11-Inch Kitchen Knife
    Shine My Crown22 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Gary Trent Jr. exits with injury as Bucks lose to Pistons in preseason opener
    Milwaukee Journal Sentinel2 days ago
    20-year-old man arrested for the murder of former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton
    nfldraftdiamonds.com6 hours ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Popular Retailer Closing 1 Location In Wisconsin
    WMIL FM106.11 day ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy