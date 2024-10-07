A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy died on Sunday after being shot, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Cornell Street, Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. After being shot, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the youth as Lamar Parish Jr., of Milwaukee, on Monday.

Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and seeking unknown suspect or suspects, the department said in its email. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Milwaukee has seen 103 reported homicides this year, according to Milwaukee police data updated through Oct. 3. That's down 22% from last year at this time and down 39% from the year prior, when the city had 132 and 170 deaths through Oct. 3 in those years.

Where to find free gun locks in Milwaukee

David Clarey can be reached at dclarey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee teenager dies after being shot Sunday afternoon